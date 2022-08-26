Read full article on original website
Related
Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
Pennsylvania EMT charged with exposing patient, photographing her in ambulance
Police in a suburban Philadelphia community are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance. Police said the crime took place Aug. 25 in Brookhaven Borough, Delaware County, according to 6abc. A woman reportedly in...
Trooper’s 4th fatal shooting is justified, central Pa. prosecutor rules
A Pennsylvania state trooper who has killed four people over 15 years was justified in fatally shooting a man last year, according to a ruling by the Lebanon County District Attorney announced Monday. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said Trooper Jay Splain reasonably feared for his partner’s safety when he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Three arrested for armed robbery in York County
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
Camp Hill prison guard charged with selling drugs to inmate
A Cumberland County woman sold drugs to at least one incarcerated man while she was a correctional officer at SCI Camp Hill, court documents said. Natalie T. Greene, 24, is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor in connection to sales that Department of Corrections investigators said were made earlier this month.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caregiver at Cumberland County senior living facility accused of stealing resident's debit card
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
local21news.com
Close friend of York County stabbing victim speaks out
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It’s a call that no friend ever wants to receive. Alicia Roman-McCutcheon woke up to a phone call from a friend Tuesday morning at about 2:30 A.M. She said it’s unusual for her to get a call at that time and, immediately, she knew something was wrong.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 dead after weekend Harrisburg crash
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg police said a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle around 10 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Shanois streets. The Dauphin County coroner pronounced 67-year-old Washington Collier, of Swatara Township, dead...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
local21news.com
Juvenile rams officer's car, flees with two handguns and cocaine, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On August 27 at 6:16PM, an officer attempted a routine traffic stop in a parking lot at 777 Manor Street in Lancaster County when the suspect, failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer's car, police say. After ramming the cruiser of Officer Yoder,...
local21news.com
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
local21news.com
19-year-old York County man will spend 12-25 years behind bars for role in robbery/murder
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man pled guilty to murder of the third degree and criminal conspiracy to robbery on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May of 2021. Officials say 19-year-old Nicholas Strada was sentenced to 12-25...
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ocscanner.news
STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS
Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
local21news.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in...
Comments / 0