Champions League group stage predictions 2022/23: Odds & expert picks for how UEFA's top club tournament will play out

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea that it is too late to sign Anthony Gordon and that the winger is staying at Goodison Park.Chelsea submitted one offer for Gordon and the Everton manager had set his former club a deadline to put in an improved bid for the 21-year-old and it has passed.Asked if he would consider doing business now, he replied: “No, Anthony is too important a player. It is too late.”Lampard, who had always wanted to keep Gordon, has been delighted with his attitude and performances after he scored in Everton’s draws with Brentford and Leeds.He declared he is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO