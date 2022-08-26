Champions League group stage predictions 2022/23: Odds & expert picks for how UEFA's top club tournament will play out

Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit
The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea told by Frank Lampard it’s too late to sign Everton star
Frank Lampard has told Chelsea that it is too late to sign Anthony Gordon and that the winger is staying at Goodison Park.Chelsea submitted one offer for Gordon and the Everton manager had set his former club a deadline to put in an improved bid for the 21-year-old and it has passed.Asked if he would consider doing business now, he replied: “No, Anthony is too important a player. It is too late.”Lampard, who had always wanted to keep Gordon, has been delighted with his attitude and performances after he scored in Everton’s draws with Brentford and Leeds.He declared he is...
Paul Pogba extortion claims: Latest details as police reportedly launch blackmail investigation after brother promises 'great revelations' involving Juventus star, Kylian Mbappe
Juventus star Paul Pogba has become embroiled in an extraordinary saga involving claims of blackmail and other threats, following a bizarre video posted on social media by his elder brother, Mathias. Reports in France from the AFP news agency, and others, suggest that French police have opened an investigation, after...
