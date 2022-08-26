ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona UPMC machine permits earlier lung cancer diagnosis

By Courtney Murphy
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Monarch Platform is already saving lives at UPMC Altoona after only being operational in the hospital since last December.

The robotic system aims to help with the early diagnosis of lung cancer, the leading cancer death worldwide. It can reach deeper parts of the lungs that a generic bronchoscopy cannot. It also is more accurate for diagnoses.

UPMC Altoona held a hands-on demonstration of the tool at the hospital Thursday, Aug. 25. A representative for the platform explained more about the game-changing technology and guided employees through the system.

The demonstration followed with two doctors who’ve worked with the technology explaining its success. So far, the machine has treated 25 to 30 cases at the hospital.

Sen. Bob Casey helps announce $3 million CPI investment

UPMC Altoona’s Chief of Pulmonary Service, Dr. Mehrdad Ghaffari, said that this machine could reach the periphery of the lung. That extension makes for precise location and sampling.

“You need more advanced technology to go around the lung, more peripheral part of the lung to get a more accurate sample,” Ghaffari said. “The more accurate the sample you get, the better the chance for the patient to have an accurate diagnosis and start treatment.”

The machine has a 4.4-millimeter scope that enters the airways. That scope is controlled by a device similar to a video game controller. The doctor, in real-time, is guided through the airways using video.

Dr. Gerald Belopolsky said the machine is intuitive and user-friendly. However, just like any other machine, it requires training. But he adds that it’s a safe procedure with minimal complications.

“We were able to get the appropriate samples with very low risks of complications,” Belopolsky said. “So, it’s a very safe procedure, very low risk of complication and very high precision. Very high precision to perform an appropriate biopsy and obtain the sample early to achieve a cure for lung cancer.”

Studies found that 90% of people diagnosed with lung cancer tend to have it caught at advanced stages and do not survive. Nodules are small and could be located deep in the lungs, which are difficult to reach. As a result, early-stage diagnosis is difficult.

The other diagnostic options can be costly and not as accurate. Patients can now have reliable diagnoses that are not as invasive as other treatments and receive treatment sooner.

Dr. Ghaffari said that since the hospital started using the machine, they’ve had successful patients. That success relates to their survival outcome because they’re to get earlier treatment.

“We started this technology a couple of months ago, and we already had multiple successful cases that we made the diagnosis by utilizing this machine, and the patient underwent successful treatments,” Ghaffari said. “Some of them had a pretty good outcome.”

However, this is just the beginning of advanced technology for lung cancer treatment. Both doctors said they’re excited that UPMC Altoona has access to this technology.

