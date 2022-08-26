ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

nomadlawyer.org

Surprise: 7 Best Places To Visit In Surprise, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Surprise Arizona. Surprise is a city located in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to the 2010 census, the population of the city was 117,517. In the 2000 census, the population was 30,848. As of 2020, the city had a population of 143,148. The city of...
SURPRISE, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Arizona Sports
Arizona State
Chandler, AZ
12 News

VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 1 Game of the Week

PHOENIX — The 33rd season of Arizona's only and longest-running high school football show, Friday Night Fever, begins this week and it is coming with a big change!. In 2020, we asked you to be a part of the show, by picking one of the games we would cover in the Viewer's Choice poll.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Arizona

With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years

Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes

Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ping Pong#Pickleball
12 News

Valley authorities locate family of girl who was found alone

CHANDLER, Ariz. — UPDATE: MCSO has located the girl's parents. Maricopa County deputies are asking for help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The girl was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler on Tuesday. Police say she’s about 10 years old, 4 feet tall...
CHANDLER, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix

Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale

Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Talker

Pair of burrowing owls keep look out in charming photo

By Dean Murray via SWNS A pair of burrowing owls keep a look out in this charming picture. Arizona bird photographer Mark Koster spotted the birds at Scottsdale Community College, where they have a habitat. "These two looked like good cop, bad cop as they sat on the sign," he said. View this post on […] The post Pair of burrowing owls keep look out in charming photo appeared first on Talker.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed-door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
ARIZONA STATE
