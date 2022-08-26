Read full article on original website
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FMesa, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
nomadlawyer.org
Surprise: 7 Best Places To Visit In Surprise, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Surprise Arizona. Surprise is a city located in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to the 2010 census, the population of the city was 117,517. In the 2000 census, the population was 30,848. As of 2020, the city had a population of 143,148. The city of...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
ABC 15 News
Former Sun Devil football player trading uniform for white coat
TEMPE, AZ — “I’d be sitting here lying if I said I don’t miss it, I look at the grass here, and I look at this beautiful stadium and I miss it every day,” said Kyle Williams Tuesday at Sun Devil Stadium. While he walked...
Phoenix New Times
'Monsoon Could Be Anything We Wanted It to Be.' How 2 Friends Opened the Coolest Market In Phoenix
Monsoon Market decidedly doesn't fit any particular definition. It's part wine store, part snack shop, sometimes a yoga studio, and at other times a live music venue. It's located at Seventh Street north of Osborn Road, tucked into a tan strip mall next to Wang's Vintage, a retro clothing store that stocks plenty of '80s and '90s band tees.
VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 1 Game of the Week
PHOENIX — The 33rd season of Arizona's only and longest-running high school football show, Friday Night Fever, begins this week and it is coming with a big change!. In 2020, we asked you to be a part of the show, by picking one of the games we would cover in the Viewer's Choice poll.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Arizona
With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years
Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes
Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
Valley authorities locate family of girl who was found alone
CHANDLER, Ariz. — UPDATE: MCSO has located the girl's parents. Maricopa County deputies are asking for help to reunite a 10-year-old girl with her family. The girl was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler on Tuesday. Police say she’s about 10 years old, 4 feet tall...
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix
Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Inspired by a Taste of Home, Richie V's Chicago Eatery Opens in Chandler
Richie Vaia is a relative newcomer to the Valley, but he already knows one important truth: Like him, a lot of people here are from Chicago. And those people want a taste of home. “There are a lot of transplants here who miss the food,” Vaia says. That's the...
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
Here's why Suns forward Mikal Bridges and some teammates were at Chase Field Tuesday night
PHOENIX — It was a Valley sports crossover at Chase Field Tuesday night as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, along with teammates Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne, made a special appearance at the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies for 'Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day.'. Bridges is from...
AZFamily
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Pair of burrowing owls keep look out in charming photo
By Dean Murray via SWNS A pair of burrowing owls keep a look out in this charming picture. Arizona bird photographer Mark Koster spotted the birds at Scottsdale Community College, where they have a habitat. "These two looked like good cop, bad cop as they sat on the sign," he said. View this post on […] The post Pair of burrowing owls keep look out in charming photo appeared first on Talker.
scottsdale.org
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed-door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
