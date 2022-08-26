ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I still haven’t seen my daughter’s picture up here yet! She was involved in a double murder in January 2021. Her and her boyfriend were both murdered on 71 Krupp off of Broadway. I’ve emailed and called crime stoppers numerous times. I’ve no update from the “ investigating “ officer, a detective… I’ve called the sheriffs department and nothing! I hope that these young ladies and their families find justice. I know somebody knows something about each and everyone of these ladies and my daughter! Until it happens to others, people will never understand the void that is felt! It’s just not the fact that my daughter is gone. The fact is someone/s evil is on these streets!

Women's Lives Matter ! I pray for their Loved Ones , Children and Families that they may find Peace and Justice .

RIP to each of these beautiful women. Cheryl Mayes, was a roommate of mine years before this incident took place. She was a sweet girl who deserved so much better. My thoughts and prayers are with each one of these beautiful women's loved one's. They deserve peace and justice. In Cheryl's case they know darn well who killed her. Yet they allowed him his freedom and he continued to live in the same apartment he killed her in but being a woman of faith, I know one day he'll have to answer for what he did.

Parent Sues Buffalo Public Schools Over McKinley HS Attack

Earlier this year there was a horrific attack at McKinley High School in North Buffalo that rocked a normally quiet community. That attack left a Buffalo Public Schools security guard with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 14-year-old McKinley student with at least 10 stab wounds. The attack...
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Buffalo man arrested for DWI

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Justin M. Lezan., 31, of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Lezan. During the interview Lezan was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Lezan had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.09% BAC. Lezan was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
Buffalo man shot, killed Friday in Tioga County, Pa.

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed Friday near a park-and-ride location in Tioga County, Pa. Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo was killed during a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The shooting happened near Liberty, at the intersection of U.S. 15 and State Route 414.
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison

New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
