I still haven’t seen my daughter’s picture up here yet! She was involved in a double murder in January 2021. Her and her boyfriend were both murdered on 71 Krupp off of Broadway. I’ve emailed and called crime stoppers numerous times. I’ve no update from the “ investigating “ officer, a detective… I’ve called the sheriffs department and nothing! I hope that these young ladies and their families find justice. I know somebody knows something about each and everyone of these ladies and my daughter! Until it happens to others, people will never understand the void that is felt! It’s just not the fact that my daughter is gone. The fact is someone/s evil is on these streets!
Women's Lives Matter ! I pray for their Loved Ones , Children and Families that they may find Peace and Justice .
RIP to each of these beautiful women. Cheryl Mayes, was a roommate of mine years before this incident took place. She was a sweet girl who deserved so much better. My thoughts and prayers are with each one of these beautiful women's loved one's. They deserve peace and justice. In Cheryl's case they know darn well who killed her. Yet they allowed him his freedom and he continued to live in the same apartment he killed her in but being a woman of faith, I know one day he'll have to answer for what he did.
