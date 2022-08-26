ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southseattleemerald.com

Seattle and Renton Land Use Plans Win State ‘Smart Communities’ Awards

Seattle and Renton were among a handful of Washington cities to win awards this month for municipal planning projects intended to improve quality of life in the state. Seattle was recognized for new land-use policies to ease affordable housing development on religious land, which City planners describe as another way to help curb displacement of Seattle’s historical BIPOC communities. Renton, meanwhile, was awarded for its transit-centric subarea plan around the Rainier/Grady Junction, which judges said “will create a true transit hub for the South King County region.”
Pay Is Peripheral as Kent Educators Strike, Demand a Quality Experience for Students

While last Thursday, Aug. 25, was supposed to be the first day of school, three dozen educators from Meeker Middle School were outside of the building in the 90-degree midday heat. Passing cars on Southeast 192nd Street honked every 10–20 seconds in support of the striking educators; many of the educators wore red and held signs reading “KENT Education Assoc. ON STRIKE!”
Indigenize Productions Brings Healing, Dance, and Joy to Native and BIPOC Communities

Since 2017, Indigenize Productions has been showcasing queer and trans Indigenous joy in different ways, from hosting variety shows to dance parties. Indigenize was founded after a group of Indigenous talents met through a burlesque and variety show called “Dear White People” with an all-BIPOC cast at the University of Washington Ethnic Cultural Theatre.
PHOTO ESSAY | Celebrating 100 Years of Garfield High School

After a two-year delay and several years of planning, Garfield High School (GHS) celebrated its centennial on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hundreds of graduates from classes representing the 1940s to the 2020s showed up to show their Bulldog pride. At mini reunions, classmates who hadn’t seen each other in years hugged, reminisced about their high school days, and talked about their lives since graduation. The joy and excitement people exuded from reconnecting with old friends was palpable.
Sunday Comix | Finding Common Ground

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
