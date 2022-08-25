Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk, Lincoln North Star split series in two wild games
If you were to script two softball games to make them as intense as possible, you probably wouldn't have been too far off from tonight's outcomes between the Norfolk Panthers and the Lincoln North Star Navigators. In the first game, Norfolk rang victorious on its home field 11-10, which included...
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska
Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
News Channel Nebraska
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
News Channel Nebraska
Pretrial hearing for Norfolk teen accused of role in illegal abortion continued to September
MADISON, Neb. -- A pretrial hearing for a northeast Nebraska teenager accused of helping conceal a fetus after her mother reportedly helped her illegally terminate a pregnancy has been pushed continued until September. A hearing for 18-year-old Celeste Burgess had been scheduled for Monday morning, but the hearing has been...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk women arrested on separate drug charges Sunday
NORFOLK, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women were arrested on separate drug cases Sunday. Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk Police responded to the 300 block of S 10th Street for the report of a disturbance involving two women in front of a residence. One officer spoke with a...
norfolkneradio.com
Former Madison County commissioner, Battle Creek police chief Prauner dies
Former Madison County commissioner and long-time Battle Creek police chief Jim Prauner has died. Services are pending. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements. Jim Prauner was 72.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
norfolkneradio.com
Woman Accused Of Possession Of Controlled Substance
A 24 year old Norfolk woman is facing drug charges after an incident around 7:30 Sunday evening in the 700 block of Linden Lane. Norfolk Police were called to recover possible drugs. When they arrived, they spoke to an individual who stated that a medication pill was found in Alexandria Jacobsen’s purse. There was also a straw that had burnt residue on it.
News Channel Nebraska
Wolff Farms opens workforce to immigrant workers from Ukraine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farm has opened its workforce to Ukrainians leaving their war-torn region. With the help of the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program, Wolff Farms in Madison County has extended its employment to two Ukrainian workers. The program allows immigrant workers to be granted temporary work...
