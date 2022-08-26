Man dies after shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 38-year-old Georgia man has died following a shooting Thursday night in Hampton.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alert
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:14 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. He was identified Friday as Hollis G. Mason II, of Georgia.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was struck by gunfire while in the parking lot of a business.
Police have not shared details about the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 4