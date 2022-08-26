ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton

By Courtney Ingalls
 5 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 38-year-old Georgia man has died following a shooting Thursday night in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:14 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. He was identified Friday as Hollis G. Mason II, of Georgia.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was struck by gunfire while in the parking lot of a business.

Police have not shared details about the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

