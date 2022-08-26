Read full article on original website
Mama Bear
5d ago
How in the hell did a 4th grader get a hold of a gun? Most likely he took it from his parents. That would mean that they don't have it locked up! Punish the parents!
KTAR.com
Police ask public for tips about 2nd shooting at Gilbert restaurant in recent months
PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Gilbert restaurant over the weekend. The incident happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway around 1 a.m. on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said Monday in a press release.
KTAR.com
Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
Sheriff: 7-year-old caught with 2 guns at school in southern Arizona
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 7-year-old was allegedly found in possession of firearms and ammunition Monday at a school in southern Arizona, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were told the second grade student had a weapon in their backpack before they arrived at the campus and made...
KTAR.com
Chandler police seek sports car in fatal drag racing incident
PHOENIX — Chandler police are seeking help in finding a sports car in a fatal drag racing incident, authorities said Tuesday. The driver of the unknown car, a gray or charcoal-colored Dodge, was racing at speeds between 80-90 mph with a red Chevrolet Camaro on northbound Gilbert Road near Chandler Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Chandler Police Department.
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
fox10phoenix.com
Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
AZFamily
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
fox10phoenix.com
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
AZFamily
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in the south of Chandler on Monday. The official stated that the crash occurred near Queens Creek Road.
ABC 15 News
Marine veteran accused of killing Phoenix girlfriend arrested in El Salvador
A Marine veteran accused of killing his girlfriend from Phoenix in 2016 has been arrested in El Salvador. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Raymond McLeod was arrested Monday morning. USMS said McLeod is expected to be back in the U.S. by early Tuesday morning. The details surrounding the arrest...
fox10phoenix.com
Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler
A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
AZFamily
Shootings leave 8 dead, 11 injured in violent weekend across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people have been killed and nearly a dozen others hurt after a violent weekend in parts of the Valley. Below is a list of shootings that began Friday night. Shooting at Avondale convenience store. The first shooting of the weekend happened just after 8...
fox10phoenix.com
Queen Creek student hit by car, taken to hospital
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A member of the cross-country running team from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a car. Principal John Allen says the incident happened on the morning of Aug. 30. About 30 students from the junior varsity and varsity teams were outside running near Queen Creek and Sossaman Roads when the 14-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while in the crosswalk.
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
KTAR.com
Waymo takes the wheel for rider-only service in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX – Self-driving tech company Waymo rolls out the next phase of its ride-hailing service in downtown Phoenix with passengers-only starting Tuesday. The company emphasizes there won’t be a safety driver behind the wheel; service is limited to Waymo’s employees and Trusted Testers ridership. The program area...
As new casino is built, Chandler officials look to ensure commuters are safe
Chandler city officials tell ABC15, Hunt Highway between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive is set to be studied due to the higher speeds they have seen.
See What This Phoenix Intersection Looked Like 100 Years Ago Vs. Now
The City of Phoenix shared photos of what one intersection looked like 100 years ago along with a more recent view.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police looking for suspects in brazen 2017 theft cases
This article originally appeared Feb. 5, 2018. Here’s another example of why it’s so important to protect your bank account information. “It is entirely possible that with the right information, someone can create false accounts in your name,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “And by the time you find out, the damage has already been done.”
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
