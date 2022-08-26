ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia School District facing shortage of bus drivers

By Rob Romano
 5 days ago

ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Arcadia School District is so short on bus drivers that school officials and sometimes teachers have driven students in the past, according to District Transportation Director John Krett.

The Arcadia School District has a fleet of 15 bus drivers on most days, he said.  Best case scenario, Krett added that there would be at least 5 more drivers on staff, for a total of at least 20.

“We could probably keep 20 to 23 people very busy,” Krett said.

Near Arcadia High School on Raider Drive, at least two signs say the district is hiring bus drivers with starting pay of $21.31.

Arcadia School District Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the schedule of certain school activities might be subject to change because of the driver shortage.

“We’re going to have to monitor our events, our field trips, our after-school activities and ensure that we can certainly run our routes,” he said.

Bagstad added that the district is currently staffed to handle current routes, unless some of the drivers are absent.

“We can’t afford people really to be out,” he said.

Krett added that the district is also dealing with a shortage of van drivers to transport students with special needs and also students in a school co-op program.

He added that he would like to hire at least 5 new bus drivers this year.

