Phelps County, MO

kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Holts Summit man, woman, charged in Callaway County drug bust

UPDATE: Scott & Smith were arrested Wednesday, August 24 following the execution of a narcotic-related search warrant served at Holts Summit Sunrise Acres Mobile Park. During the search, deputies found 7.2 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a box between a mattress and box springs and a Clonazepam pill and drug paraphernalia hidden in a safe in the living room.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Beulah, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
kfmo.com

Farris Arrested on Drug Charges

(Washington County, MO) A Mineral Point man, Michael Farris, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. Those charges stem from a traffic stop in Washington County Saturday evening. A press release from Potosi Police Department Chief, Michael Gum, indicates Farris was pulled over just after 11:15 Saturday night for a traffic stop. When officers conducted a search of Farris and his property they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous pills, and cash, all of which were seized. Farris was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested by state patrol

A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday on two charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Matthew C. Sullins, 41, is charged with DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released...
LICKING, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman charged after allegedly shooting up bar

A Waynesville woman has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for an incident in July in which she allegedly shot a gun inside a St. Robert bar while drunk. The charges against 30-year-old Danisha L. Blevins indicate that she brandished a loaded weapon while intoxicated...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Suspect posts bond in Texas County murder case

The suspect in a Texas County cold-case murder is free on bond. Tommie K. Whetzell, 63, of Liberal, is free following an hearing Tuesday that saw bond set at either $250,000 cash or surety. Whetzell, is charged with first-degree murder of Ricky Luebbert, 42, of Tyrone. The suspect earlier had been held without bond.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Viburnum Police Look for Suspect

(Viburnum, MO) Viburnum Police are looking for an older male who may have been making an attempt to abduct children from the area Sunday. A post on the department's Facebook page indicates four young juveniles, including two females and two males, were approached by an older man while they were in G and W Grocery in Viburnum. He is alleged to have followed the children out of the store, got in his car, and offered them a stuffed animal. The post reads at first, they refused to take it. Then, one of the males went to the vehicle and took the stuffed animal. The children said the man drove off north on spruce street. They also say as they walked on spruce they realized the stuffed animal had something hard sewn into it. The children discarded it thinking it might be some kind of tracking device. When they informed an adult of the situation they went back to retrieve the stuffed animal and turn it over to the police but it was gone.
VIBURNUM, MO
kjluradio.com

Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer

A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
BOURBON, MO
krcgtv.com

Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard

JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City man killed after being hit by boat at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man is killed in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Daniel Cortez, 29, was ejected from a boat he was riding in when the driver hit a wake Saturday afternoon. The boat then struck Cortez in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man seriously injured in crash involving Amish buggy

A Texas County man is seriously injured when a truck hits an Amish buggy near Summersville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alvin Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was traveling in an animal-drawn buggy on Highway KK, seven miles north of Summersville, Thursday morning, when the accident occurred. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Hartshorn in a pickup truck struck the buggy. Shetler was flown to a hospital in Springfield.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Former Longtime Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott Remembered

A fitting tribute as members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were joined over the weekend by family and friends as well as State Representative Mike and Misses Bernskoetter to remember longtime former Sheriff Bill Abbott. The get-together near the department featured the dedicating of a stone and a tree in the honor of Abbott. Abbott served as the sheriff for more than 16 years until his retirement in 2016 and his death, blamed on Covid-19, in January of last year.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

