(Viburnum, MO) Viburnum Police are looking for an older male who may have been making an attempt to abduct children from the area Sunday. A post on the department's Facebook page indicates four young juveniles, including two females and two males, were approached by an older man while they were in G and W Grocery in Viburnum. He is alleged to have followed the children out of the store, got in his car, and offered them a stuffed animal. The post reads at first, they refused to take it. Then, one of the males went to the vehicle and took the stuffed animal. The children said the man drove off north on spruce street. They also say as they walked on spruce they realized the stuffed animal had something hard sewn into it. The children discarded it thinking it might be some kind of tracking device. When they informed an adult of the situation they went back to retrieve the stuffed animal and turn it over to the police but it was gone.

VIBURNUM, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO