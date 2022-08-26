Read full article on original website
Police investigate shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in Lancaster city. According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred Tuesday night around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Pearl streets. One person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
4-year-old boy shot while getting haircut in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A 4-year-old boy was shot while getting a back-to-school haircut in Philadelphia. Witnesses told police a man walked into a barbershop in the city's Olney neighborhood on Sunday and got into a heated argument with somebody in the back. Shortly after, at least three shots were fired....
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
Lancaster police recover 3 stolen guns after pursuits
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police say they recovered three stolen handguns. The weapons were confiscated in two separate incidents Saturday evening. Police tried to stop a vehicle around 6:15 p.m. on Manor Street for a taillight violation. Officers said the juvenile driver refused to pull over and rammed a...
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
Lancaster County boy known as 'Mr. Ice Cream Kid' learns about business while on the job
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Most students learn about business in the classroom, but you could say a young entrepreneur in Lancaster County is learning the cold, hard facts on the job. Like most businesses, Bennett Dufrene's has grown over the years. So has he – he was just 9...
Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they're going on strike. The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor's facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Grand openings held for new opioid treatment centers in Lancaster, York
Grand openings will be held Monday at opioid addiction treatment centers in Lancaster and York. Crossroads Treatment Centers currently operates more than 50 facilities across Pennsylvania. The CEO said the new centers will be able to treat the person and not just the addiction. Crossroads can provide outpatient and medication-assisted...
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3M sold in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Cumberland County. The $3 Million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners...
Soldier killed in Korean War soldier buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
ANNVILLE, Pa. — Donald Born was 19 when he left Lancaster County to fight in the Korean War. The private first class in the U.S. Army was listed as MIA in 1950. His family didn't know what happened until his sister gave her DNA to help find his remains.
Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, is facing criticism for a years-old photo in which he wore a Civil War Confederate uniform. The 2013-14 U.S. Army War College faculty photo was taken a few years before Mastriano retired as a colonel. He used to teach at the school. Some...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
Police encourage drivers to slow down in school zones
As the new school year begins, police departments are putting out a warning. As students return to the classroom, drivers will see more buses on the roads and children in the streets. School starts on Tuesday in the Warwick School District, which means for drivers, it’s time to slow it...
Bonus payments start to go out to Pennsylvanians in property tax and rent rebate program
Some News 8 viewers are getting money from the state and are questioning what it is. One of the viewers who contacted News 8 On Your Side is Bob Malek, of Gettysburg. He said, "The Pennsylvania Department of Finance refunded me $455, and I can't for the life of me figure out what that's for."
