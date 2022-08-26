ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

WGAL

Police investigate shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in Lancaster city. According to emergency dispatch, the incident occurred Tuesday night around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of Second and Pearl streets. One person was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

4-year-old boy shot while getting haircut in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A 4-year-old boy was shot while getting a back-to-school haircut in Philadelphia. Witnesses told police a man walked into a barbershop in the city's Olney neighborhood on Sunday and got into a heated argument with somebody in the back. Shortly after, at least three shots were fired....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Lancaster police recover 3 stolen guns after pursuits

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police say they recovered three stolen handguns. The weapons were confiscated in two separate incidents Saturday evening. Police tried to stop a vehicle around 6:15 p.m. on Manor Street for a taillight violation. Officers said the juvenile driver refused to pull over and rammed a...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they're going on strike. The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor's facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Grand openings held for new opioid treatment centers in Lancaster, York

Grand openings will be held Monday at opioid addiction treatment centers in Lancaster and York. Crossroads Treatment Centers currently operates more than 50 facilities across Pennsylvania. The CEO said the new centers will be able to treat the person and not just the addiction. Crossroads can provide outpatient and medication-assisted...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Police encourage drivers to slow down in school zones

As the new school year begins, police departments are putting out a warning. As students return to the classroom, drivers will see more buses on the roads and children in the streets. School starts on Tuesday in the Warwick School District, which means for drivers, it’s time to slow it...
LITITZ, PA

