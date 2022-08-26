ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch Haniger's three-run homer in first all Mariners need in win over Guardians

By Tim Booth
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning, Marco Gonzales tossed six strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Guardians 3-1 on Thursday.

The Mariners took the opener of a key four-game series between playoff contenders in the American League. The teams will play six more times in the next 10 days in what could be a potential postseason preview.

Julio Rodríguez walked to open the game and Jesse Winker singled before Haniger stayed hot at the plate, taking Guardians starter Triston McKenzie deep to left-center field just three batters into the game. Haniger’s fly ball appeared to be a long out off the bat but carried on a warm afternoon.

Haniger has homered in three of the past four games and is hitting .313 in 17 games since coming off the injured list.

The Guardians' only run off Gonzales (9-12) came in the first when Steven Kwan doubled and scored on José Ramírez’s infield groundball. Gonzales got a key groundout from Josh Naylor to end the first and then settled into a groove.

Gonzales retired 16 of his final 18 batters — including 12 in a row before walking Ramírez on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the sixth. Gonzales got Oscar Gonzalez to flail at a 3-2 change-up to end the inning, the last of his four strikeouts and the conclusion to one of his better starts this season.

Andrés Muñoz struck out Ramírez with runners at first and second to end the eighth inning and struck out two in the ninth for his third save.

McKenzie (9-10) found his own groove after giving up the home run. McKenzie retired 11 in a row after the homer and 18 of the final 20 batters he faced, giving up a single to J.P. Crawford and a walk to Carlos Santana.

McKenzie struck out four and allowed just three hits.

Battered France

Mariners first baseman Ty France left the game after the second inning with a right calf bruise.

France had an awkward collision with Ramirez trying to grab a high throw in the first inning and appeared to have his leg clipped by Will Benson as tried to beat out a grounder in the second inning.

France is tied for the AL lead in hit by pitch and has also had wrist and elbow injuries this season.

Trainer's room

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais is hopeful IF/OF Sam Haggerty (shoulder) will be back in lineup sometime this weekend. Haggerty came on as a defensive replacement late in Wednesday’s game and as a pinch-runner Thursday. ... Left-hander Matthew Boyd continues his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma and seems a likely option to join the team when rosters expand Sept. 1, especially with the Mariners uncertain if left-hander Ryan Borucki (forearm) uncertain to return this season.

