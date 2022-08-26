A Myrtle Creek man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:10 p.m. the man drifted off the roadway on Old Highway 99S near First Street in Dillard. The pickup went airborne and took out a utility pole. It landed upside down in a driveway. Deputies broke out the side window of the truck, and the driver was able to crawl out. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center to be treated. Then the driver was cited for DUII and was released.

MYRTLE CREEK, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO