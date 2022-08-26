Read full article on original website
LIBRARY TO HOST PRESENTATION ABOUT NICKEL MOUNTAIN
Roseburg Public Library will host a presentation about Nickel Mountain mining and smelting operations and remediation efforts Thursday night September 15th beginning at 6:30 p.m. A City release said program presenter Larry Broeker worked as a geologist with the Umpqua National Forest from 1990 to 2008. He will provide an...
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.30.22
New Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kimberly Kellison talks about her district on our Back to School series. Click here to download for later listening; IDC 8 30 2022.
ROSEBURG COULD SEE RECORD HIGH FOR THE DATE
Roseburg could see a record high temperature for the date on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury is slated to reach 99 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The record high for August 30th is 96 degrees, recorded in 2007. Forecasters said the level of drift...
REGISTRATION CONTINUES FOR UMPQUA STRONG 9K/5K RUN/WALK
Registration continues for the Umpqua Strong 9K/5K/Run/Walk. The event will be Saturday September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at Wildlife Safari. It was created after the tragic events of October 1st, 2015 on the campus of Umpqua Community College. $30 registration runs through September 5th, which includes a shirt. After that,...
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Myrtle Creek man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:10 p.m. the man drifted off the roadway on Old Highway 99S near First Street in Dillard. The pickup went airborne and took out a utility pole. It landed upside down in a driveway. Deputies broke out the side window of the truck, and the driver was able to crawl out. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center to be treated. Then the driver was cited for DUII and was released.
ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN PEDESTRIAN VERSUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
MOST OF COUNTY GOVERNMENT CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY
Most of Douglas County government will be closed Monday for Labor Day but there are exceptions. A release said offices in the courthouse and the Justice Center, along with all external offices, the landfill and transfer stations will not be open. The Umpqua River Lighthouse and Coastal History Museum in Winchester Bay will operate as usual. All county operated parks, campgrounds and boat ramps will be open and accessible as well.
VETERANS DAY PARADE NEEDS VOLUNTEERS
The Douglas County Veterans Day parade planning committee needs volunteers. Around October 1st people are needed to distribute this year’s poster around the community. On parade day, volunteers are needed to:. *Guide entrants to specific line up areas. *Man individual barricades to make sure no vehicles are allowed on...
VA DIRECTOR HEADS TO CEMETERY ADMINISTRATION, INTERIM DIRECTOR IN PLACE
VA Roseburg Health Care System Medical Center Director Keith Allen has left for a position with the National Cemetery Association, and an interim director is in place, effective Monday. VA Public Affairs Specialist Sandra Kidd told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Allen is becoming Executive Director of...
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
DCSO ISSUES A SCAM ALERT
Staff with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said their staff has been getting contacted from residents saying have received calls from people claiming to work for DCSO. Some names provided are actual Sheriff’s office staff members. In these interactions the person calling identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay a fine, or have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually the caller states the matter can be cleared up by paying the fines or fees with a Western Union, pre-loaded debit card or a gift card.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
MAN JAILED FOR DUII CHARGES
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII related incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. officers were handling an incident in the 2700 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The 38-year old arrived to pick up someone involved. He was visibly impaired and partially performed standard field sobriety tests. He was arrested and allegedly refused a breath test at the jail. A search warrant was applied for then granted, for his blood alcohol content.
LEANING DOWN TO GRAB PUPPY LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASH
Leaning down to grab a puppy led to a single vehicle accident Saturday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:00 a.m. a 29-year old man was driving on Old Melrose Road when the small animal jumped down by his feet. As the man reached down, his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field near San Souci Drive.
DAYS CREEK MAN INJURED IN SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Days Creek man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the wreck in the 7000 block of Days Creek Cutoff Road. O’Dell said it was reported that the occupant was trapped, approximately 150 feet down an embankment.
MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE THEFT
A Sutherlin man was charged with first-degree theft by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said the 31-year old was identified as a suspect in a theft from a business in the 200 block of Southeast Stephens Street. He allegedly stole items worth over $1,000. The man was already jailed for an unrelated issue. The additional charge was added and he remained detained without bail.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON ASSAULT AND BURGLARY CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on assault and burglary charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday. A DCSO report said at 4:45 a.m. a victim said that 43-year old Christopher Jones, who is known to her, entered her house in the 200 block of Southwest Briggs Drive, through a window, and started an altercation. Jones allegedly pushed the victim and punched her on the side of the head.
