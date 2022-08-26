Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH AND CENTRAL MUSKOGEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Baker and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Rutland, Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rutland; Windsor FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening for a portion of southern Vermont, including the following counties, Rutland and Windsor. The heavy rain that has prompted the warning has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, although additional rainfall is expected overnight. Additional amounts up to 0.50 inches are possible. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 44.0 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, George and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Leakesville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22 feet, flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. At 26 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat- related illness. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday but warm again on Friday.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for La Salle, McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Salle; McMullen FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND WEST CENTRAL MCMULLEN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Rankin and Hinds Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.6 feet. - Forecast...The Ross Barnett lake pool is back to 297.8 feet which is only three-tenths of a foot above its normal summer lake level. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District continues to lower discharges through the spillway. The current discharge is 23,763 cubic feet per second. With this discharge, the Pearl River will continue falling. The river has dropped below moderate flood stage early this afternoon and will fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. It should continue falling to 15.1 feet by Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Jackson 28.0 32.6 Tue 7 pm CDT 28.4 22.3 17.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-05 04:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 23.8 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Rockport 25.0 34.0 Tue 7 pm CDT 33.3 32.4 30.4
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Echols County through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Statenville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Statenville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat- related illness. * WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday but warm again on Friday.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Wednesday through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.0 feet on 04/11/1938. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...An increase in fire weather spread and activity will be possible as winds increase associated with a passing upper level shortwave.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: Orange County Coastal EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 85 to 94 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...There is a significant risk for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Willamette Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-30 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING Surface weather observations show temperatures have cooled into the 70s and 80s as of 845 PM PDT this evening. Temperatures will continue to cool tonight, dropping into the upper 50s to mid 60s by sunrise on Wednesday. There is no longer a high heat risk. Therefore, the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM PDT this evening.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows will only fall into the 80s to near 90.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 101 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 97 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Comments / 0