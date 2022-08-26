Effective: 2022-08-30 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat- related illness. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday but warm again on Friday.

