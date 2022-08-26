Effective: 2022-08-31 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bibb; Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BIBB COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO