FC Dallas and H-E-B announce new partnership

Thursday afternoon headlines for August 25, 2022 03:13

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - FC Dallas and Texas grocer H-E-B announced a multi-year partnership on Aug. 25.

H-E-B was named the club's official and exclusive grocery store. The grocer will also serve as the presenting partner of FC Dallas' upcoming match against Real Salt Lake on Aug. 27 during the club's inaugural Nonprofit Night.

During halftime of Saturday's match, H-E-B will donate $10,000 to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation. FC Dallas will also make a donation on behalf of H-E-B of 500 non-perishable food items to Frisco Family Services for every save a Dallas goalkeeper makes during the match.

"H-E-B is an iconic Texas brand and we're proud be a part of their growth in Dallas/Fort Worth," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "We share the same commitment to serving families and we're looking forward to partnering with H-E-B as it expands its community efforts throughout North Texas."

H-E-B will be the associate partner in FC Dallas Youth camps as well as the FC Dallas Soccer Tour.

"We look forward to establishing new relationships in North Texas as H-E-B brings our flagship format to the region," said H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Financial Services Ashwin Nathan. "We're ready to serve FC Dallas fans from our Frisco location, just across the Tollway from the stadium, later this fall."

The infamous Texas grocer has been making its mark across North Texas, opening locations in McKinney, Allen, Plano and Frisco, just down the street from Toyota Stadium.