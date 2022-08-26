Stockton Police asking for help to solve shooting death mystery
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and Stockton Crime Stoppers are encouraging people with any information regarding a crime that happened a year ago to come forward.
On Aug. 25, 2021, Tonya Wales, 38, was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Palisades Drive near Hammer Lane.
According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, anyone with information regarding Wales's death should call the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or Detective Mohammed at (209) 937-8462.
Those with information can also submit tips anonymously by visiting the Stockton Crime Stoppers website, or calling the Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Those with information can also download the P3 Tips Mobile App to submit tips anonymously.
According to the Facebook post, the Stockton Crime Stoppers will reward $10,000 the person who gives information that leads to an arrest.
