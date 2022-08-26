ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Police asking for help to solve shooting death mystery

By Megan Camponovo
 5 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and Stockton Crime Stoppers are encouraging people with any information regarding a crime that happened a year ago to come forward.

On Aug. 25, 2021, Tonya Wales, 38, was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Palisades Drive near Hammer Lane.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, anyone with information regarding Wales’s death should call the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or Detective Mohammed at (209) 937-8462.

Those with information can also submit tips anonymously by visiting the Stockton Crime Stoppers website, or calling the Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Those with information can also download the P3 Tips Mobile App to submit tips anonymously.

According to the Facebook post, the Stockton Crime Stoppers will reward $10,000 the person who gives information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

FOX40

Sacramento man facing prison sentence for 2018 rape of minor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was convicted by a jury for the 2018 rape of a 14-year-old girl. Jermine Hollie is now facing a sentencing of 60 years to life in prison for committing the lewd act and will appear in court on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
VALLEJO, CA
crimevoice.com

Stockton PD reportedly confiscates over $100K in meth

Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Today, at 3:30 p.m., Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers conducted a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located 55 pounds of Methamphetamine, estimated at approximately $110,000. San Joaquin County Metro Task Force were called to assist with the investigation. Arrested were Norberto Sanchez, 39, of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles. They were booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for narcotics trafficking charges.”
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

