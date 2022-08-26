Read full article on original website
Related
Hell is Others Release Date Revealed
New top-down survival horror shooter Hell is Others has been given a release date. Here's what you need to know.
Goat Simulator 3 Release Date Information
Goat Simulator 3 release date information was revealed during Gamescom.
Back 4 Blood Expansion 2 Release Date Revealed
Back 4 Blood's upcoming second expansion, Children of the Worm, has been given an imminent release date. Here's what you need to know.
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB The Show 22 Finest Program Release Date
Here's what we know about when MLB The Show 22's Finest Program will kick off.
MLB・
Where Winds Meet Release Date Information
At the moment, there is no release date available for Where Winds Meet. The only information shared during the announcement was the trailer of the video game. The game is being developed to be available for PC players, and there will be an open beta test.
Warzone Mobile Twitter and Instagram Hinting Toward an Official Release
Some interesting news has taken place in the Call of Duty universe. We all know about the upcoming new game, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Well, it seems that these two games will be available on more than just console and PC. Recently, Activision created a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Instagram account. This account has already been verified and has one post. A post that we will discuss more later.
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Batch 2 Release Date
FIFA 23 Pre-Season Batch 2 release date is slated for Friday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5
Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
JGOD Reveals 'Top Meta' SMG for Warzone Season 5
JGOD picks the recently released RA 225 to be the top meta SMG for Warzone Season 5. The popular content creator released a video recently that broke down if the new Season 5 weapons are worth using. Season 5 saw the release of five weapons, with the RA 225 being...
Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs. Villains Community Event: Faction Points, Rewards, End Date
Here's a breakdown of everything players need to know about the Heroes vs. Villains Community Event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
New Leak Shows Possible Alien & Predator Collection Rewards in Apex Legends
Each season of Apex Legends contains at least one collection event. Last season, the collection event was named the Awakening Event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Apex Legends Community Unhappy With Crappy Laser Sights
One of the biggest scams of Season 14 was the addition of the Laser Sight. Respawn Entertainment essentially nerfed the hipfire of all SMGs in Apex Legends, and then introduced the Laser Sight to try to appease fans. But members of the community quickly figured out that numbers. Every SMG...
Call of Duty Battle.net Game Deals Sale Revealed
It appears the time is now for those looking to play some Call of Duty on PC as the Game Deals sale has just arrived on Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment's own storefront and game launcher. For those looking to pick up a digital copy of any of the recently released Call...
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?
Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Is Breaking Bad in Fortnite?
Epic Games has been enjoying their partnerships with Fornite as they have been releasing crossovers such as the collaboration with Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Matrix, and possibly Breaking Bad. It is rumored that there will be a Breaking Bad and Fortnite collaboration based on what leakers have shared on social media. Here is everything we know about the leak.
Apex Legends Clip Shows the Game Still Needs a Hit Registration Fix
It's no question that Apex Legends has had issues in the past regarding hit registration. There have been several incidents where players have hit almost every single shot without doing any damage. Fans of the game have gone tired of this problem as it has gone on for a long...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 1