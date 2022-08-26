Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Thieves target Houston area sneaker stores; Owner says he lost nearly $30,000 on merchandise
The owners of several sneaker stores in the Houston area have banded together in hopes of stopping what they suspect has been a string of burglaries, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars of sneakers and other inventory stolen within a matter of minutes. “It’s just really deflating to kind...
Houston woman claiming to have been drugged at hookah lounge says she’s now experiencing seizures, memory loss, anxiety
HOUSTON – It isn’t easy for Brittany to talk about what happened to her this past Friday night while she was listening to live music with her brother and sister-in-law at the Kulture Hookah Lounge in southwest Houston. “The waitress handed me a drink,” Brittany said. “I never...
Man thankful to be alive after ambush shooting at rental property in SW Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON – A southwest Houston man is thankful to be alive after he was shot during an ambush-style attack at the rental property where he lives. Michael James, 62, told KPRC 2 that he was returning home from work when he was shot with a shotgun in the back.
2 of 3 victims killed by evicted resident after intentional fire in SW Houston identified, police say
HOUSTON – Nikki Stewart and her husband Lamonte visited the damaged housing complex on Dunlap Street a day after a horrific tragedy. It’s the site where Houston police say a gunman opened fire on tenants running out of their units due to a fire the shooter intentionally set.
Child hospitalized in critical condition after wandering off, falling into pond in SW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A child was rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after falling into a pond in southwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive. Upon arrival, deputies learned...
Ground stop lifted at Bush, Hobby airports due to thunderstorms in the Houston area; delays expected
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been lifted for both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport. Both airports continue to show large delays averaging 60 minutes or more due to heavy thunderstorms. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a colleague who was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Atascocita. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was gunned down while picking up dinner for his family near Madera Run Parkway and Timber Forest around 6:30 p.m.
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
2 women say their drinks were laced at Houston hookah lounge, causing them to seize; Hospital found opioids in their system
HOUSTON – What began as a Friday night out with his wife, Ryan, and sister Brittany to listen to live music at the Kulture Hookah Lounge, ended in a way Herbert Cage would have never imagined. “I’m tired, frustrated, angry,” Cage said. Less than 10 minutes after...
Suspect out on bond breaks into home, creeps into sleeping 13-year-old’s bedroom, pulls girl’s hair, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect went to great lengths to break into a family’s home, then lock himself inside a bedroom with their sleeping teenage daughter, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The terrifying ordeal happened Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake...
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Man, 20, accused of fatally shooting man his mother was dating during argument at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man, who was dating his mother, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department. Alexander Quiroz, 20, was charged with murder in the shooting death of the 35-year-old man. The victim’s...
VIDEO: Suspect hops off bike, beats car with hammer before carjacking driver outside restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of a suspect seen carjacking a man outside a restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The carjacking was reported July 26 at 9:40 p.m. outside a restaurant, located in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive. Police said the...
Search for woman’s boyfriend underway after her body was found inside closet of mobile home trailer in Channelview, deputies say
HOUTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a mobile home trailer Monday morning in Channelview, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The discovery was made at 10:24 a.m. at the mobile trailer home, located in the 15600 block of Market Street. The...
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
‘Thousands of dollars of equipment’: Baytown youth football team’s trailer stolen with all their supplies inside
BAYTOWN, Texas – A youth sports organization was left without thousands of dollars in equipment Saturday after someone stole a storage trailer filled with supplies. “Our tackle dummies, extra helmets, chin straps, mouthpieces, our blow-up run-out tunnel that took us a while to be able to get for the kids,” described president of Baytown Broncos Youth Sports Organization Courtney Correa.
Battleship Texas will make milestone journey to Galveston for $35M repair
GALVESTON – The iconic Battleship Texas will make a milestone journey to Galveston on Wednesday from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, according to a news release. Once in Galveston, the 105-year-old vessel will undergo an extensive $35 million repair at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard to...
Man accused of killing 18-year-old following argument at convenience store at Houston’s south side arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old after he followed him from a convenience store on Houston’s south side in June, police said. Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, was charged with murder in the death of...
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Houston homeowners waiting to have solar panels connected to grid
HOUSTON – Chris Bourque and his wife Zury wash dishes inside their home in Cypress, but what they’d really like to do is wash their hands of a huge problem with their brand new solar panel system. You see, despite all the money they have spent, they can’t...
