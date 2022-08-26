ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a colleague who was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Atascocita. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was gunned down while picking up dinner for his family near Madera Run Parkway and Timber Forest around 6:30 p.m.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
#Volunteers
Click2Houston.com

‘Thousands of dollars of equipment’: Baytown youth football team’s trailer stolen with all their supplies inside

BAYTOWN, Texas – A youth sports organization was left without thousands of dollars in equipment Saturday after someone stole a storage trailer filled with supplies. “Our tackle dummies, extra helmets, chin straps, mouthpieces, our blow-up run-out tunnel that took us a while to be able to get for the kids,” described president of Baytown Broncos Youth Sports Organization Courtney Correa.
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Battleship Texas will make milestone journey to Galveston for $35M repair

GALVESTON – The iconic Battleship Texas will make a milestone journey to Galveston on Wednesday from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, according to a news release. Once in Galveston, the 105-year-old vessel will undergo an extensive $35 million repair at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard to...
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
HOUSTON, TX

