ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

'Effective immediately:' All DPD services move to new headquarters

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department announced that all operations will be taking place at their new headquarters from here on out. The department said this includes all services rendered to the public. The temporary address of the new HQ is 2291 Memorial Drive. To...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
Lynchburg, VA
Traffic
WSET

VDOT updates on road closures in Nelson Co. due to flooding

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg's district has an update on the two road closures in Nelson County. The section of Route 620 and 722 was damaged by heavy rains on August 20 and 21 which caused flooding. Route 620 (Rock Spring Road) near...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

GALLERY: Gretna Fire & Rescue participates in water rescue training

GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue participated in a mutual aid “Water Rescue Training” with Climax Volunteer Fire Dept and Callands Fire & Rescue on Sunday. The department said their volunteers work hard to train on many intense subjects such as “Water Rescue” so they can remain ready for all emergencies.
GRETNA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Gas#Hill City#Gorman Drive#Drivers
WSET

Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Police Department sees recent uptick in thefts from cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two guns are now in the hands of criminals after police said thieves stole them from vehicles in the Town of Bedford. Chief of Police for the Town of Bedford, Ronnie Lewis, said they have seen a recent uptick in thefts from cars. He said...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Dump truck chase in Bedford ends with arrest: Sheriff

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dump truck driver led Bedford law enforcement on a lengthy chase on Monday night after deputies received a call about a truck blocking the road and a disturbance. Around 11 p.m. the Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and said they...
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSET

Tradesman Trucking breaks ground on Gretna facility, will create 30 new jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking in breaking ground on the company's new 22,500-square-foot facility in Gretna. This will be a growing truck and transit company, according to the county. The facility will be located in the Gretna Industrial...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Overdose & Fatalities in VA

Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy