Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
'Effective immediately:' All DPD services move to new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Danville Police Department announced that all operations will be taking place at their new headquarters from here on out. The department said this includes all services rendered to the public. The temporary address of the new HQ is 2291 Memorial Drive. To...
WSET
Resurfacing project lasting a couple of weeks will cause delays on South Boston Road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The city of Danville said there will be a resurfacing project scheduled for Wednesday morning. This project will be westbound of South Boston between the limits and Airport Drive. The city said at least one westbound lane will be open at all times. The resurfacing...
WSET
Route 460 in Campbell Co. reopens after crash causes traffic backup: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Traffic is backed up on Route 460 in Cambell County on Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Transporation's Lynchburg District said. They said this is near Route 817 and Pleasant Valley road. All east lanes were closed, as well as the left lane and...
WSET
Working to determine cause of Fifth St. fire, LFD sends samples to crime lab for testing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Fire Department investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire on Fifth Street over the weekend. "Look how much damage is done," said Franklin Smith, property owner of the well-known spot where the blaze broke out. Destruction and burnt debris are all...
WSET
VDOT updates on road closures in Nelson Co. due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg's district has an update on the two road closures in Nelson County. The section of Route 620 and 722 was damaged by heavy rains on August 20 and 21 which caused flooding. Route 620 (Rock Spring Road) near...
WSET
What's in the water? A dive into water quality results in Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's been a hot summer, so many people go to the local lakes and rivers to cool off. The Coleman's, for example, love spending time outside. They enjoy fishing in the Dan River in Danville, but James Coleman said they stay out of the water.
WSET
GALLERY: Gretna Fire & Rescue participates in water rescue training
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Gretna Fire & Rescue participated in a mutual aid “Water Rescue Training” with Climax Volunteer Fire Dept and Callands Fire & Rescue on Sunday. The department said their volunteers work hard to train on many intense subjects such as “Water Rescue” so they can remain ready for all emergencies.
WSET
Residents briefly evacuated in overnight fire that heavily damage Danville apartment
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A fire heavily damaged an apartment in Danville just before midnight on August 28. The Danville Fire Department responded to the scene at a reported fire on 360 Seminole Trail and found an apartment on fire. The two-story apartment building has 12 units, and crews...
WSET
Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street.
WSET
Bedford Police Department sees recent uptick in thefts from cars
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two guns are now in the hands of criminals after police said thieves stole them from vehicles in the Town of Bedford. Chief of Police for the Town of Bedford, Ronnie Lewis, said they have seen a recent uptick in thefts from cars. He said...
WSET
Dump truck chase in Bedford ends with arrest: Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A dump truck driver led Bedford law enforcement on a lengthy chase on Monday night after deputies received a call about a truck blocking the road and a disturbance. Around 11 p.m. the Bedford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and said they...
WSET
Bedford Police reminds folks to lock their cars amid uptick in thefts from vehicles
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department is reminding the community that "no one is safe from the shenanigans of thieves." The department reshared a Public Service Announcement to their Facebook page on Monday. The PSA shows folks how easy it is for criminals to break into cars and take valuables.
WSET
Fire Departments raise hundreds of dollars for injured firefighter Thomas Page
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — The Gretna Fire and Rescue hosted a BBQ cook-off at its station on Saturday to support injured firefighter Thomas Page. "You all packed the station and we sold out of BBQ with roughly 500 plates sold," Gretna Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post.
WSET
The tropics are coming to life...right on schedule as peak hurricane season approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After a very slow start to hurricane season, things are starting to heat up in the Atlantic as the National Hurricane Center is now watching several areas for possible development over the next 5 days. Fortunately - as things stand right now, none of these...
WSET
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
WSET
Wanted fugitive out of Montgomery, Craig Co. found in a backyard bus, arrested
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A wanted fugitive out of Montgomery and Craig County is finally in custody, thanks to a tip from a Dublin resident. The Dublin Police Department said on Tuesday, a citizen called police and said that based on photos from the local news, he said he saw someone that looked like Shawn Tolbert.
WSET
Woman seriously injured in Roanoke fire dies a week after incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A week after a fire at a Roanoke home, a woman seriously injured in the blazes has died, Roanoke Fire-EMS said on Tuesday. On August 23, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW for a fire. A woman who called...
WSET
Tradesman Trucking breaks ground on Gretna facility, will create 30 new jobs
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking in breaking ground on the company's new 22,500-square-foot facility in Gretna. This will be a growing truck and transit company, according to the county. The facility will be located in the Gretna Industrial...
WSET
Overdose & Fatalities in VA
Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
WSET
Police investigating shooting that killed Rocky Mount Man, injured another in Roanoke
ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another injured in the Star City on Sunday. Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th street NW around 2:45 a.m.
