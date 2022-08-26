Read full article on original website
Kathy Andrews
5d ago
The ones who did this weren’t raised right !! They obviously have no respect for life or nature ,probably not even themselves!
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
Tech Terrace residents concerned with new student housing proposal in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – A new student housing proposal has residents in Tech Terrace concerned for what traffic the apartment complex would bring to what they say is an already congested area. The land, which is directly across Texas Tech University near Boston and 19th Street was recently purchased by a student housing company out of […]
Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
Watch: Lubbock small business burglarized, hours after grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock small business was the victim of a burglary on Friday, August 25. On Monday, the owner released surveillance video to EverythingLubbock.com. Liza Gomez, announced on social media that her small business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary hours after its grand opening. “Five...
Burn survivors and their families celebrate life at Camp Amistad
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — This summer UMC hosted our annual Camp Amistad, a celebration for burn survivors of all ages and their families. Many families travel from far to be able to spend the day in a fun atmosphere that allows attendees to celebrate life by swimming, eating, dancing, playing games and winning prizes.
Annual Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock on Saturday, September 17
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Fiestas del Llano, Inc. who is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will once again hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain.
Woman, age 69, dies after August 15 Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a 69-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Sunday after an August 15 drive-by shooting. Margie Johnson was taken to UMC after the shooting. Police originally said Johnson’s injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.” LPD said Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside a house in the 2700 […]
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Casey Carpet One sponsoring teachers of the month
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you know a special teacher in need of recognition nominate them for teacher of the month. They will be highlighted on the show and receive special treats from Teddy Jacks. Nominate a teacher by emailing trendsfriends@klbk13.tv.
Smiles for Soldiers provides life changing procedures for Veterans
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is providing life changing dental procedures to lucky Veterans. The Smiles for Soldiers program will provide a Veteran in the Lubbock community with a new smiles and full-arch restoration treatment.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
Record $85B Texas 10-year transportation plan announced; Lubbock District to receive $1.2B
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Serious injuries after 10 vehicles crash on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, after three crashes on the Idalou Highway near FM 1729 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. Officials originally told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had minor injuries. On Tuesday, DPS said the […]
Lubbock-Cooper parent raises concerns after child leaves campus twice unsupervised
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock Cooper parent raised concerns after her fifth grader managed to leave school twice within two days. “I’m scared for him to be here,” said the Lubbock Cooper Parent who chose to stay anonymous. She said her nine year old has ADHD and autism and she worries for his safety on the school campus.
Traffic changes planned in FM 2641 work zone in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting. Traffic...
Security Camera Captures Crazy Lightning Strike On 31st Street In Lubbock
Lubbock definitely got some crazy weather yesterday. It's hard to complain about the rain and the flooding after having such a dry summer. We all know what to expect around these parts. It dumps rain on us mercilessly until we nearly float away, and then we dry out for what feels like an eternity until it happens again.
LPD conducting follow-up mapping investigation on Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of...
Lubbock Public Library hosting Amnesty Days, September 6-10
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — To kick off National Library Card Sign-Up Month the Lubbock Public Libraries will host Amnesty Days from September 6-10, 2022. During these Amnesty Days (formerly Food For Fines Event), any Lubbock Public Library cardholder can return overdue or lost library materials and have the fines and fees forgiven for those items. All material types will be accepted including books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs. To participate, simply bring your lost or overdue materials to any of our Lubbock Public Library locations from September 6-10, 2022. Items can be dropped off in the book drop or inside at the Circulation Desks. Cards suspended due to fines and fees will be reinstated with the return of overdue and lost materials (please bring proof of ID).
Lubbock-Cooper ISD changes bus routes due to weather conditions
LUBBOCK, Texas — In a social media post on Monday, Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30, due to weather conditions. The social media post also said students who live on dirt roads will have to find new...
