Comments / 2

Kathy Andrews
5d ago

The ones who did this weren’t raised right !! They obviously have no respect for life or nature ,probably not even themselves!

Reply
3
 

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
Talk 1340

These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
everythinglubbock.com

Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
everythinglubbock.com

Watch: Lubbock small business burglarized, hours after grand opening

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock small business was the victim of a burglary on Friday, August 25. On Monday, the owner released surveillance video to EverythingLubbock.com. Liza Gomez, announced on social media that her small business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary hours after its grand opening. “Five...
everythinglubbock.com

Burn survivors and their families celebrate life at Camp Amistad

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — This summer UMC hosted our annual Camp Amistad, a celebration for burn survivors of all ages and their families. Many families travel from far to be able to spend the day in a fun atmosphere that allows attendees to celebrate life by swimming, eating, dancing, playing games and winning prizes.
everythinglubbock.com

Annual Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock on Saturday, September 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Fiestas del Llano, Inc. who is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will once again hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Woman, age 69, dies after August 15 Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a 69-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Sunday after an August 15 drive-by shooting. Margie Johnson was taken to UMC after the shooting. Police originally said Johnson’s injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.” LPD said Johnson, along with 44-year-old Edward Johnson, were inside a house in the 2700 […]
fox34.com

Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
everythinglubbock.com

Casey Carpet One sponsoring teachers of the month

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you know a special teacher in need of recognition nominate them for teacher of the month. They will be highlighted on the show and receive special treats from Teddy Jacks. Nominate a teacher by emailing trendsfriends@klbk13.tv.
everythinglubbock.com

Smiles for Soldiers provides life changing procedures for Veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is providing life changing dental procedures to lucky Veterans. The Smiles for Soldiers program will provide a Veteran in the Lubbock community with a new smiles and full-arch restoration treatment.
everythinglubbock.com

Record $85B Texas 10-year transportation plan announced; Lubbock District to receive $1.2B

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock-Cooper parent raises concerns after child leaves campus twice unsupervised

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock Cooper parent raised concerns after her fifth grader managed to leave school twice within two days. “I’m scared for him to be here,” said the Lubbock Cooper Parent who chose to stay anonymous. She said her nine year old has ADHD and autism and she worries for his safety on the school campus.
everythinglubbock.com

Traffic changes planned in FM 2641 work zone in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting. Traffic...
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up mapping investigation on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of...
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Public Library hosting Amnesty Days, September 6-10

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — To kick off National Library Card Sign-Up Month the Lubbock Public Libraries will host Amnesty Days from September 6-10, 2022. During these Amnesty Days (formerly Food For Fines Event), any Lubbock Public Library cardholder can return overdue or lost library materials and have the fines and fees forgiven for those items. All material types will be accepted including books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs. To participate, simply bring your lost or overdue materials to any of our Lubbock Public Library locations from September 6-10, 2022. Items can be dropped off in the book drop or inside at the Circulation Desks. Cards suspended due to fines and fees will be reinstated with the return of overdue and lost materials (please bring proof of ID).
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock-Cooper ISD changes bus routes due to weather conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas — In a social media post on Monday, Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30, due to weather conditions. The social media post also said students who live on dirt roads will have to find new...
Comments / 0

