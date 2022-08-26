Read full article on original website
30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall
Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
More Pets up for Adoption in Maine After Puerto Rico Rescue
We all know the importance of “Adopt Don’t Shop!” and rescuing furry friends that are in shelters. We have many incredible shelters around Maine with high volume, allowing our residents to have ample opportunities and options for bringing a pet home in the most benevolent way. If...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
This Heartbreaking Story About Two Maine Pups Makes Me Want to Keep My Dog Inside Forever
The saddest part about this entire story is a mix between how sudden this all happened and the fact that it's really nobody's fault. And when there's nowhere to place blame, it usually is forced onto yourself. And hopefully this poor Cumberland woman doesn't blame herself for what happened to her two adorable dogs.
These Theaters in Maine and NH Will Offer $3 Tickets For All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
A Random Kid Found My Apple Watch @ The Bottom of a Maine Lake
I like to think that I have a perfect combination of horrible luck and also amazing luck. The weirdest and most unfortunate stuff always seems to happen to me, but then it always seems to immediately work itself out. Take for example our camping trip last week in Eustis at Cathedral Pines Campground.
Celebrity Sighting: Jenna Bush Hager of the ‘Today Show’ Vacationing in ‘Magical’ Maine
Maine is beautiful to visit anytime of the year. Let us be honest though, the summertime is one of the perfect times to get out an explore Maine. Many celebrities are spotted all throughout New England, but one celebrity finds Maine one of the best summer destinations. You may have...
These are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire
Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that you love but no one else knows of it. The restaurant 20 miles away from everything but has the BEST food. Or even, the restaurant just off the beaten path that not enough people go to.
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
Try These Maine-Approved Lobster Roll Hot Spots Before Summer Ends
Even though we're now somehow at the end of August although it feels like yesterday was Memorial Day Weekend, summer is still alive and well around Maine. Just ask the humidity we've had multiple times over the last few weeks. But the thing about Maine and New England weather, as we all know, is that it can turn on a dime. To the point that it could snow this weekend out of nowhere and then be 100 degrees for the entirety of the following week.
This Video Will Remind You What Maine’s Funtown Splashtown Looked Like in 1990
Every once in a while when I'm browsing through YouTube I come across a gem of Maine history, and this one is no exception. A family took a video of their trip to Funtown in 1990 and it's amazing how much the park has changed since then. The video was...
Historic Maine Island Home on Diamond Cove is Covered in Stunning Nautical Murals
Many homes are sprinkled across the coast and on the water in Maine. With plenty of lakes, ponds, and access to the sea, we are fortunate to have incredible real estate in Maine for homes on the water. Even more incredible, we have homes on islands. According to Explore Maine,...
Want to Audition for ‘American Idol’? Here is When You Can in Maine
Will you be the next "American Idol?" Well, if you have a decent voice and consider yourself a singer then you could be. For years, we have sat down and watched as many have tried (and some have succeeded) at being the next "American Idol." I am not sure about...
Maine’s Iconic Lobster Festival Has Officially Announced Its 2023 Dates
It's never too early to start planning for the future. And, one of Maine's most iconic events just reminded us of that. Hey, look at that. We are already less than a year away from the 76th Annual Maine Lobster Festival. It's literally just right around the corner. The five-day...
A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine
You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
Financial Website Lists Maine as One of the Best States for Women’s Rights
It was a solid showing for the state of Maine in a recent Women's Rights report. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the states with the best and worst records for women's rights. The Pine Tree State was listed as the 8th best state. Maine came...
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
WATCH: 94-Year-Old Maine Fire Truck Amazingly Still Blasts Out Water from Its Hose
I'm a bit of a history buff. I love looking at old pictures of Maine in the days of passenger rail with steam-powered locomotives, old photos and postcards of the town I grew up in and seeing how things used to be done before the age of computer chips, smartphones and electric vehicles.
