Maine State

94.9 HOM

30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall

Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

More Pets up for Adoption in Maine After Puerto Rico Rescue

We all know the importance of “Adopt Don’t Shop!” and rescuing furry friends that are in shelters. We have many incredible shelters around Maine with high volume, allowing our residents to have ample opportunities and options for bringing a pet home in the most benevolent way. If...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

A Random Kid Found My Apple Watch @ The Bottom of a Maine Lake

I like to think that I have a perfect combination of horrible luck and also amazing luck. The weirdest and most unfortunate stuff always seems to happen to me, but then it always seems to immediately work itself out. Take for example our camping trip last week in Eustis at Cathedral Pines Campground.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

These are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire

Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that you love but no one else knows of it. The restaurant 20 miles away from everything but has the BEST food. Or even, the restaurant just off the beaten path that not enough people go to.
RESTAURANTS
94.9 HOM

Try These Maine-Approved Lobster Roll Hot Spots Before Summer Ends

Even though we're now somehow at the end of August although it feels like yesterday was Memorial Day Weekend, summer is still alive and well around Maine. Just ask the humidity we've had multiple times over the last few weeks. But the thing about Maine and New England weather, as we all know, is that it can turn on a dime. To the point that it could snow this weekend out of nowhere and then be 100 degrees for the entirety of the following week.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine

You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
TRAVEL
94.9 HOM

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
BRUNSWICK, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine.

