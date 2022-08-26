Sen. Marshall explains vote against insulin cap

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Even after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the price of insulin may still be too high for many Kansans.

Congress passed the bill in early August, helping to lower prescription, healthcare and energy costs. The bill included a cap on the cost of insulin to $35 for Medicare and private insurance holders. The provision to cap insulin for private insurance holders failed, after it was removed by Senate Republicans.

Both U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall voted against it. Marshall says capping the price of insulin would shift the cost elsewhere, and doesn’t address what he says is the ‘true source’ of high costs.

“I want to really solve the problem,” Marshall said, “Not just pass on the cost to other people which would result in raising your insurance premiums as well.”

In 2021, Marshall introduced the Lower Cost, More Cures Act to help create solutions for prescription and drug prices. The bill has yet to be enacted as law.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 255,000 people have diabetes in the Kansas. Their medical expenses are over two times higher than those without diabetes, with a single vial costing upwards to $1,000.

