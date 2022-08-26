ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sen. Marshall explains vote against insulin cap

By Deneysha Richard
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhA7b_0hVh79LS00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Even after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the price of insulin may still be too high for many Kansans.

Congress passed the bill in early August, helping to lower prescription, healthcare and energy costs. The bill included a cap on the cost of insulin to $35 for Medicare and private insurance holders. The provision to cap insulin for private insurance holders failed, after it was removed by Senate Republicans.

Both U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall voted against it.  Marshall says capping the price of insulin would shift the cost elsewhere, and doesn’t address what he says is the ‘true source’ of high costs.

Dennis Pyle to appear in Kansas General Election after certification

“I want to really solve the problem,” Marshall said, “Not just pass on the cost to other people which would result in raising your insurance premiums as well.”

In 2021, Marshall introduced the Lower Cost, More Cures Act to help create solutions for prescription and drug prices. The bill has yet to be enacted as law.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 255,000 people have diabetes in the Kansas. Their medical expenses are over two times higher than those without diabetes, with a single vial costing upwards to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

KS Gov. candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican senator, who’s now […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
KSNT News

Man dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man found unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility has died, according to authorities. Ricardo Carlos Ramirez, 43, died Tuesday despite staff performing life-saving measures, according to a press release. The facility reports the cause of death is pending until the results of an independent autopsy can be obtained. A […]
LANSING, KS
KSNT News

2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
HUGOTON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Pyle
Person
Jerry Moran
KSNT News

SWAT standoff ends in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A standoff between police and a man who barricaded himself in a residence has ended. New information from the Junction City Police Department states that an individual who barricaded himself within his residence and refused lawful orders given by officers gave himself up. This came after a nearly five hour standoff […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Emporia High School football team under investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Insurance Premiums#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Kansans#Medicare#Senate#Republicans#Kansas General Election#The Lower Cost#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country and […]
Kansas Reflector

This ‘father of affirmative action’ was a Kansan who lived in Junction City and Topeka

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. The Supreme Court will […] The post This ‘father of affirmative action’ was a Kansan who lived in Junction City and Topeka appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KSNT News

Aggieville business owners concerned after weekend crimes

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Aggieville businesses are worried about safety. The Riley County Police Department announced a series of incidents in Aggieville that all occurred early Sunday morning. One individual allegedly fired a gun into the ground, two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and someone’s car was stolen. Some local businesses are […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Recall for salad dressing sold in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – A salad dressing has been recalled because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a recall is for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing from Van Law Food Products Inc. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kobach backs Schmidt in KS Governor Race

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Attorney General candidate, Kris Kobach, is throwing his support behind Republican Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt. Kobach announced his support for Schmidt in a social media post on Friday. “I support Derek Schmidt for Governor of Kansas,” Kobach wrote. “A vote for anyone else is effectively a vote for four more years of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy