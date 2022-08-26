ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects.

The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.

Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton.

Here is how much is being distributed to the recently announced Northern Californian Homekey sites:

  • City of Stockton: $4.1 million for 14 permanent units and one manager unit
  • San Francisco: Two awards totaling $73.4 million for a total of 221 units
  • City of Oakland: $5.6 million for 24 interim units and 10 interim youth units
  • City of Palo Alto: $26.6 million for 108 interim units
  • City of San Jose: $51.6 million for 204 interim units
  • City of Santa Rosa: Two awards totaling $24.7 million for 91 units
  • Sonoma County: $6.3 million for 21 permanent units and one manager unit
  • City of Fresno: Four awards totaling $57.9 million for 283 units

Since the program was launched in 2020, Project Homekey has created 12,500 permanent interim homes for people experiencing homelessness, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

One of those Homekey projects includes a $23.9 million Homekey grant in Sacramento. The Saramento Homekey project is the transformation of a downtown Best Western Hotel into Central Sacramento Studios. The transformative project is expected to have 92 units of permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento.

The project is expected to wrap up this fall.

“With 12,500 new homes funded in just two years, Homekey is changing lives across the state,” Newsom said in a press release Wednesday. “Homekey’s groundbreaking success is a model for the nation, showing that we can make real progress on ending homelessness in months, not years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Rick Valdez
5d ago

wow now noosehim is trying to fix the homeless problem with new administrative cost for programs but won't give money back to ca taxpayers from the budget surplus , it's sounds like election time don't be fooled with his actions like he's saying look what I'm doing so vote for me ,he needs to go kick rocks

Mike D
4d ago

What about veterans? What about sending ALL the homeless vagrants to areas the big politicians live who are the ones actually making policies that affect their lives, if my tax money is going to be wasted anyway, we should do what the Texas governor has done and spread the misery to those who only virtue signal how much they ‘care’?

Guest
4d ago

Let's have an audit of Grewsome's spending on homelessness. Of the MILLIONS he's already given away, how many are actually using the benefit. Example, 1200 rooms paid for the homeless, only 100 consistently used....hmmm🤔 let's not pay for rooms if not used. I realize it's probably on lease type basis, but after couple months you can see what are needed. Audit of dollars needs to be done!

