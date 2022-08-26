Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
F.C.S. season starts this weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The football season begins for the F.C.S. football teams in North Dakota. On Saturday, the Bison are at home to face Drake. North Dakota State will begin the defense of its ninth national championship. NDSU returns a number of familiar names to the line-up. The head coach says it does not matter who the opponent is this week. They’re just ready to go.
KFYR-TV
International student athletes are kicking it at the University of Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The type of “football” that is popular in England is known as soccer in the United States. A couple of international students are getting a kick out of the sport here in North Dakota. The University of Mary has scored two women’s soccer players for this year’s team.
KFYR-TV
One in 100,000: Mandan couple expecting identical triplets
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – A Mandan couple just wanted one more baby. Heather Muscha Metcalf and her husband, Tyler, always wanted a baby girl. “We were really hoping for a baby girl, and now we’ve got three!” said Muscha Metcalf. Muscha Metcalf is pregnant with triplets. That...
KFYR-TV
Ellen Huber leaves behind legacy in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.
KFYR-TV
More than 75 charities receive donations from 47th Annual Sam McQuade Sr. Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year’s McQuade Charity Softball Tournament raised more money than ever before. Tuesday night, that money went out to several charities in Bismarck-Mandan. More than 75 organizations received donations from the fundraiser. Mike Wolf, the co-tournament director said high school groups receive a donation. He...
KFYR-TV
Morton Mandan Public Library turning a new page
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The long-awaited opening of the Morton Mandan Public Library is underway. The soft opening of the library was hosted on Monday and the library hopes to celebrate its 15th anniversary in grand style. A new page has been turned at the Morton Mandan Public Library. The...
KFYR-TV
Mandan non-profit aims to help veterans get creative
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Art is an outlet where veteran Ken Rodgers can escape into his work. The Lifeless Arts studio in Mandan wanted a way to give veterans a place to paint. In March of 2022, Chris Kraft started the non-profit Bis-Man Veteran’s Art Project. Rogers retired almost...
KFYR-TV
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
KFYR-TV
ND cities, counties await oil-fueled infrastructure funding
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects. The state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the Legislature in 2019.
KFYR-TV
Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
KFYR-TV
Flying with the Monarchs at Welk Homestead State Historic Site
STRASBURG, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather will be cooling down soon. That means monarch butterflies will be migrating and North Dakota is one of their stops. The Welk Homestead State Historic Site in Strasburg, North Dakota, has become a popular spot for the migrating monarchs. On the Welk Homestead Site,...
KFYR-TV
Universally free school lunch program ends
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Throughout the pandemic, parents of school-aged children were offered relief in the form of free breakfast and lunch for their kids. As the school year starts up, Bismarck Public Schools wants to remind parents that the Free and Reduced Lunch Program is still available to qualifying applicants.
KFYR-TV
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a three vehicle crash late Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department, law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of East Bismarck Expressway around 11:15 p.m. Two people were taken to a...
KFYR-TV
Mandan police say using drones helps department in search and rescues
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Officers with the Mandan Police Department have been training, and testing, to become drone operators for the department after they acquired two drones this spring. They say the technology will help the department keep the public safe. “We’re pretty maneuverable. So, we can go up pretty...
KFYR-TV
Grassfire breaks out north of Sterling, crews work against high winds
STERLING, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (8/30 at 10 a.m.): About 450 acres of harvested crop stubble burned Monday eight miles north of Sterling. The fire started near an abandoned farm site and traveled quickly west to east due to high winds. Sterling and Wing Fire contained the burn at Highway 14. The roadway was shut down for several hours Monday afternoon and has since reopened.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills. Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.
KFYR-TV
Former bank president pleads guilty to defrauding Beulah and Glen Ullin banks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former bank president has pleaded guilty to committing bank fraud in Beulah and Glen Ullin. Thirty-four-year-old Brady Torgerson was indicted by a federal grand jury late last year. Prosecutors said he attempted to defraud First Security Bank and Union Bank by improperly issuing loans, issuing funds to people not entitled to funds, and concealing information. They say he issued a cashier’s check to his son for more than $724,000 without the necessary paperwork.
