PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All the beagles Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helped save from a breeding facility in Virginia have found their new forever homes. HARP was one of five Pittsburgh-area organizations that took in 21 beagles from the Envigo facility that was breeding beagles for medical research and had to surrender about 4,000 dogs. "The beagles under our care were introduced to a life of love that they had never known before," HARP said on Facebook Tuesday. The beagles also went to Animal Friends, where a few went up for adoption this past weekend, and to the Beaver County, Butler County and Washington Area humane societies. HARP said all the beagles it was caring for are now with loving and trusting families. "These families were ready to show these pups that a home full of love was meant for them, too," HARP wrote.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO