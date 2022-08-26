Read full article on original website
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Detecting disease before symptoms with body scans
BELLAIRE – When you’re in your 20s and 30s it’s easy to feel somewhat invincible. But there can be hidden health troubles at any age. Now one young man is sharing his journey of taking action to protect his health after his father had a heart attack.
cw39.com
HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
Click2Houston.com
Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a colleague who was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Atascocita. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was gunned down while picking up dinner for his family near Madera Run Parkway and Timber Forest around 6:30 p.m.
Body of dad who went missing in water trying to rescue daughter found on Jamaica Beach
Galveston Beach Patrol confirmed the body of 25-year-old father was found on Jamaica Beach Sunday afternoon after he tried to rescue his 3-year-old daughter who was in distress.
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
Click2Houston.com
2 women say their drinks were laced at Houston hookah lounge, causing them to seize; Hospital found opioids in their system
HOUSTON – What began as a Friday night out with his wife, Ryan, and sister Brittany to listen to live music at the Kulture Hookah Lounge, ended in a way Herbert Cage would have never imagined. “I’m tired, frustrated, angry,” Cage said. Less than 10 minutes after...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman claiming to have been drugged at hookah lounge says she’s now experiencing seizures, memory loss, anxiety
HOUSTON – It isn’t easy for Brittany to talk about what happened to her this past Friday night while she was listening to live music with her brother and sister-in-law at the Kulture Hookah Lounge in southwest Houston. “The waitress handed me a drink,” Brittany said. “I never...
Click2Houston.com
2 of 3 victims killed by evicted resident after intentional fire in SW Houston identified, police say
HOUSTON – Nikki Stewart and her husband Lamonte visited the damaged housing complex on Dunlap Street a day after a horrific tragedy. It’s the site where Houston police say a gunman opened fire on tenants running out of their units due to a fire the shooter intentionally set.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 20, accused of fatally shooting man his mother was dating during argument at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man, who was dating his mother, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department. Alexander Quiroz, 20, was charged with murder in the shooting death of the 35-year-old man. The victim’s...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect out on bond breaks into home, creeps into sleeping 13-year-old’s bedroom, pulls girl’s hair, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect went to great lengths to break into a family’s home, then lock himself inside a bedroom with their sleeping teenage daughter, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The terrifying ordeal happened Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake...
HPD searching for gunmen who killed man sitting in parked vehicle outside apartment
"He's a Godly man. A God-fearing man. He's an awesome person," a family member said. "He did what he could for everyone that was around him. This just was a tragedy."
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say
HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 73, pretending to be cop offers money to women at shelter, trying to lure them inside vehicle, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who was pretending to be a police officer is wanted after attempting to solicit women into his vehicle at a local women’s shelter, according to court documents. Robert Cleophus White, 73, has been charged with impersonating a public servant, docs show. The incident was...
Biker killed in chain-reaction crash after being thrown off motorcycle in NE Harris Co., HCSO says
A juvenile allegedly hit one of the three bikers, throwing him off his motorcycle and causing him to be hit by a passing Honda Accord.
Click2Houston.com
Teenager shot at apartment complex in north Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen is in critical condition after deputies believe she was shot in the face at a north Harris County apartment complex. Deputies were called to the Nantucket Square II apartments on Place Rebecca Lane around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. “We get a call for gunshot...
4 dead in Houston shooting after evicted tenant sets fire to lure neighbors into ambush
HOUSTON — A man facing eviction from his Houston rental unit started several fires and shot at residents from the housing complex as they fled early Sunday. The man killed three of the residents before he was fatally shot by authorities, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two victims in their...
Click2Houston.com
Man thankful to be alive after ambush shooting at rental property in SW Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON – A southwest Houston man is thankful to be alive after he was shot during an ambush-style attack at the rental property where he lives. Michael James, 62, told KPRC 2 that he was returning home from work when he was shot with a shotgun in the back.
