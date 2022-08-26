ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Detecting disease before symptoms with body scans

BELLAIRE – When you’re in your 20s and 30s it’s easy to feel somewhat invincible. But there can be hidden health troubles at any age. Now one young man is sharing his journey of taking action to protect his health after his father had a heart attack.
HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a colleague who was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Atascocita. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was gunned down while picking up dinner for his family near Madera Run Parkway and Timber Forest around 6:30 p.m.
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say

HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
