KCRG.com
Connor Colby shaping up to be the next offensive line mainstay in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy graduate Connor Colby is living the dream. “I grew up rooting for Iowa my whole life,” Colby said. “Just knowing that I fulfilled a childhood dreams is definitely a good feeling.”. He fulfilled that dream up close last season. He...
KCRG.com
Coralville seeking $2.4 million grant for new park
That solar farm would be near Palo and the area of the now-shuttered nuclear power plant. Hawks flying over Kinnick to promote rapter awareness. You may have noticed a live hawk flying over Kinnick Stadium for the first time last season during Hawkeye football games.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
KCRG.com
Johnson County among 2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies Winners
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, State Auditor Rob Sand announced the winners of the 2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The program was created in 2019 to encourage governmental entities to implement cost-cutting measures and spark innovative ideas to save public funds. “The Auditor’s Office is excited...
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
KCRG.com
First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.
KCRG.com
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County residents got their opportunity to speak up and, mostly, speak out against a carbon capture pipeline. During a question and answer portion of the meeting, land-owners that would be impacted by this plan raised several concerns regarding safety. Steve Pisarik asked what the...
KCJJ
Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield
An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
KWQC
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
ourquadcities.com
Cause undetermined for Friday fire; Red Cross helps family
UPDATE: On Friday at 5:21 p.m., the Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of 34th Avenue, a news release says. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. The fire department remained on scene locating all hot spots and removing smoke from the structure.
KWQC
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car accident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car accident on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive. According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt. Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m. Police say the...
