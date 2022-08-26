Read full article on original website
WSAW
BACK TO SCHOOL: Meet the new superintendent of Merrill Area Public Schools
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A new superintendent will be welcoming students and staff at Merrill Area Public Schools this year. The School Board announced that Shannon Murray was selected as the new leader for the school district back in May. Murray has been taking over the new position since July...
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Girls Swim Team: three meets in six days
The Merrill Girls Swim Team started out their season with three meets in six days. “We were busy,” said Kristie Winter, Head Coach for the Swim Team. The Lady Jays hosted their “Merrill Fun in the Sun” Outdoor Relay Meet on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, and took fifth place overall.
merrillfotonews.com
Roland J. Hall
Roland J. Hall, 93, of Merrill passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Our House Senior Living, Wausau with his daughter by his side. Roland was born March 7, 1929, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, son of the late Martin and Lula (Hurd) Hall. Roland served his country in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He enlisted in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1951. On June5, 1948, Roland married Melita Weber; a union that lasted 72 years until Melita preceded Roland in death on July 21, 2020. Roland worked in commercial construction. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Roland enjoyed working on cars, taking care of both mechanical and painting projects. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Melita. Roland especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
merrillfotonews.com
Scott Lee Krenz
Scott Lee Krenz, age 47, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly due to chronic medical issues, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1974, to the late Kenneth and Diane (Dietrich) Krenz in Wausau. He attended and graduated from Merrill High School. Scott was a welder by trade and worked at many of the area welding companies, most recently working for Jarp. In his spare time, he liked to play video games, build computers, 3D printing and enjoyed remote control trucks.
merrillfotonews.com
Mary Ann Kropp
Mary Ann Kropp, 82, of Rib Lake, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Athens with Fr. Graham officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022
The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WSAW
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
spmetrowire.com
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
WJFW-TV
Highway 51 reopens after crash
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
WSAW
UPDATE: Missing man found and safe
STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night a man reported missing was found and is safe. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office had put out a call for help Friday to find 23-year-old David Goodpasture. He was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug....
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
WJFW-TV
Two vehicle accident on Highway 17 Wed. night
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue team responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 17 and Cross Country Rd. Wednesday evening, just after 6:30 p.m. According to the Pine Lake Fire Rescue, a pick-up truck was turning onto Cross Country Rd. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling on south on 17.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Still Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
