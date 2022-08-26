As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 29:. On 08-25-22 deputies, along with Tomahawk fire and ambulance, were dispatched to the area of CTH D and Cloverbelt Rd. in the Town of King for a reported one-car crash with injuries. Upon arrival, the first deputy located the driver a Tomahawk man, 67, still in the vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver entered a curve in the road too fast and lost control of the vehicle, entering the ditch and rolling over before coming to final rest upside-down. The driver was placed through a series of SFSTs, and as a result of those tests, he was arrested for second offense OWI and going armed while intoxicated, as he had a firearm in the car with him. The subject was transported first to Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital and then to the Lincoln County Jail.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO