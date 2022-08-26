Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
thedacare.org
Heart of a Donor: Grateful Shawano Family Offers Donations Over 18 Years
In April 2004, Nancy Marcell and her husband, Corey, had only been home a month with their newborn their son, Kaden, when Marcell experienced a health crisis. “I was just walking on the treadmill in the basement and my left leg started shaking a little bit,” Marcell recalled. “I thought, okay, maybe I’m pushing it too soon.”
merrillfotonews.com
Mary Ann Kropp
Mary Ann Kropp, 82, of Rib Lake, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Athens with Fr. Graham officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
WSAW
$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow
(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
WSAW
Edgar Steam Show back for it’s 49th year
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Edgar Steam show returned this weekend, bringing in visitors from all over the Midwest. There, they’ll see unique, vintage machinery and learn their history. Between 12,000-15,000 people show up each year for the show. Whether you are an agricultural enthusiast or are just...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
merrillfotonews.com
Scott Lee Krenz
Scott Lee Krenz, age 47, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly due to chronic medical issues, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1974, to the late Kenneth and Diane (Dietrich) Krenz in Wausau. He attended and graduated from Merrill High School. Scott was a welder by trade and worked at many of the area welding companies, most recently working for Jarp. In his spare time, he liked to play video games, build computers, 3D printing and enjoyed remote control trucks.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022
The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Car & Truck Show
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Over 150 Cars found their way to downtown Eagle River for the Annual Car and Truck Show. Terry Lyon is a local business owner and organizes the event, and he spoke about what the show is about. “All the way from early 1920’s, all the...
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Girls Swim Team: three meets in six days
The Merrill Girls Swim Team started out their season with three meets in six days. “We were busy,” said Kristie Winter, Head Coach for the Swim Team. The Lady Jays hosted their “Merrill Fun in the Sun” Outdoor Relay Meet on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, and took fifth place overall.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams
Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
WSAW
East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
tomahawkleader.com
More than nine months since disappearance, search for David Lee Strahota continues
LINCOLN COUNTY – More than nine months since a Tomahawk-area man was last seen, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into his disappearance and is asking for the public’s help in locating him. David Lee Strahota, age 61, described as being 5’4” tall and...
