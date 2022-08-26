Read full article on original website
Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams
Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
Missing Portage County man found safe
A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
Stanley Police Investigate Vehicle Break-ins
The City of Stanley Police Department on Friday took multiple juvenile males into custody after investigating vehicle break-ins in the 200 block of Third Avenue and the 500 block of East First Avenue last week. The Stanley Police department reminds city residents to please ensure that your vehicles, garages, RV’s,...
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi
One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
No one injured after car strikes power pole in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police said no one was injured and no citations were issued following a crash Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:20 a.m. Officer John Rusinek said a car was driving north on Grand Avenue near Pearl Street when it swerved to avoid a collision. The location is between Brickner’s and Pro Players in Schofield. The driver struck the power pole causing it to fall into the street. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene cleaning up and repairing the damage.
Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen
A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old. Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the...
East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow
(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
Wausau news anchor Neena Pacholke suddenly passes away
Neena Pacholke worked as a morning anchor at the station. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2017, according to her LinkedIn page.
Former journalist reflects on mental health after Wausau news anchor dies
As the Wisconsin journalistic community grieves the sudden death of Wausau news anchor, Neena Pacholke, it reveals the importance of caring for mental health.
Mary Ann Kropp
Mary Ann Kropp, 82, of Rib Lake, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 6 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Athens with Fr. Graham officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
Scott Lee Krenz
Scott Lee Krenz, age 47, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly due to chronic medical issues, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1974, to the late Kenneth and Diane (Dietrich) Krenz in Wausau. He attended and graduated from Merrill High School. Scott was a welder by trade and worked at many of the area welding companies, most recently working for Jarp. In his spare time, he liked to play video games, build computers, 3D printing and enjoyed remote control trucks.
