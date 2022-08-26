Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Father and son rescued from Boston Harbor reunite with first responders who saved them
BOSTON (WHDH) - The father and son who were rescued nine miles away from shore Wednesday met up with the Boston Police officers who saved them. “When I see those guys, it’s like thanks to god,” said Joseph Azeredo, who was rescued from the harbor. “I’ve never seen in my life better cops than this.”
whdh.com
Police respond to bomb threat phoned-in to Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several streets were shut down in Boston Tuesday night as police responded to a bomb threat that was phoned-in to Boston Children’s Hospital. Longwood and Brookline Avenues were taped off as multiple police cruisers lined the area immediately outside of the hospital. Boston Police confirmed the...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Man accused of pulling knife on a mail carrier in Swampscott speaks out
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing charges for allegedly pulling a knife on a postal worker said he was trying to defend his friend, after a dispute over packages in Swampscott turned ugly. Michael Hernandez Feliciano, 22, said he was trying to protect the friend when he pulled out...
whdh.com
Tewksbury Police: Evacuation notice issued for Carter Street area as crews contain ammonia leak
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - People in the area of 20 Carter Street in Tewksbury are being asked to evacuate as crews respond to an apparent ammonia leak at an ice rink, according to police. Tewksbury Police issued the notice around 3:13 p.m., as crews responded to the Breakaway Ice Center...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Suspect charged for assaulting restaurant worker with electric guitar in Porter Square
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fight that broke out outside of a Porter Square restaurant left one worker hospitalized after a suspect allegedly attacked him with a guitar, according to officials. Cambridge Police said two men were charged after an employee at The Halal Guys restaurant was hit over the...
whdh.com
‘I’m frustrated, I’m mad’: Hyde Park mother describes how school mix-up led to panic during daughter’s 1st day of school
BOSTON (WHDH) - A mother in Hyde Park said she is infuriated after a mix-up at her daughter’s school led to panic as she tried to pick her 5-year-old up during the first day of school. 5-year-old Nylah Kamara is back home and safe with her family after the...
whdh.com
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into pond in Millis
MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a pond in Millis Monday morning. The front end of the vehicle in the water in front of the CVS on Main Street. Police said a good samaritan helped the driver out of the car.
whdh.com
Man who bit, stabbed Good Samaritan during robbery attempt appears in court
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of trying to steal a woman’s purse, then biting and stabbing the delivery driver who stepped in to help pled not guilty to several charges he faced in Malden District Court in Medford. The suspect stood in the courtroom behind a wall,...
whdh.com
Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
whdh.com
Police: 79-year-old struck by vehicle in Wilmington parking lot dies
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 79-year-old man from Tewksbury has died after being struck by a vehicle in Wilmington, according to police. In a statement put out by Wilmington Police, the department said they, along with Wilmington Fire, were called to a parking lot on Lowell Street around 1:20 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.
whdh.com
Dorchester shooting victim identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
whdh.com
Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
whdh.com
Teen suspected in Yarmouth hit-and-run that injured child appears in court
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage suspect charged in a hit-and-run in Yarmouth that sent an 8-year-old to the hospital appeared in court Monday. Court documents showed Jakob Gifford, 18, of Marstons Mills, was interviewed over the weekend by police detectives regarding the Aug. 20 hit-and-run. The documents detailed how Gifford reportedly admitted to detectives he was behind the wheel and was responsible for the accident.
whdh.com
4 people displaced after house fire in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family of four had to find somewhere else to stay Tuesday after a fire left their home “uninhabitable,” according to officials in Wakefield. In a statement, Wakefield Fire Deputy Chief Tom Purcell said his crews were called to 22 Jackson Lane around 11:15 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.
whdh.com
Malden Police: Good Samaritan bitten, stabbed by robbery suspect
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials. Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15...
whdh.com
Baker plants flags on Boston Common for overdose victims
BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker joined advocates and families impacted by addiction to bring awareness to overdoses by planting 20,000 flags on the Boston Common. The purple flags represent the 20,000 people who have died from an overdose in Massachusetts from 2011-2021. “One of the biggest challenges with addiction...
whdh.com
State Police seek info about possible second car involved in fatal Chelsea crash
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is seeking the public’s help to identify a potential second car that may have been involved in a fatal Chelsea crash. At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, State Police received received reports of a rollover crash on Route 1 north at Route 16 in Chelsea. The city’s police and fire personnel arrived to find a car on its side with the driver, a 22-year-old Everett man, outside the car with serious injuries. The man and driver, Everett resident Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus, 22, died at the scene. His 22-year-old female passenger from Malden suffered serious but non-life-threatening injures and was transported to Mass. General Hospital.
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
whdh.com
A Fruitful Recovery: Cape Wildlife Center brings some color to box turtle on the mend
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A turtle at the Cape Wildlife Center is getting some very colorful care after being brought in for a serious shell injury. In a Facebook post, the facility explained how an Eastern box turtle was transferred to their hospital after being attacked by a predator. According to the Center, the turtle suffered serious damage to his back shell, creating a severe soft tissue injury that needed sutures and intricate bandaging to help the reptile heal.
