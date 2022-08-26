Read full article on original website
New Pokemon Grafaiai Teased for Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon is just a few months away from yet another installment to the franchise. Its no question, that everybody like Pokemon and the games that come with it. And it's that time for another new game.
Pokémon GO Season of Light Content Revealed
Everything you need to know about Pokémon GO Season of Light, including dates, events, research, raids and more.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
New Leak Shows Possible Alien & Predator Collection Rewards in Apex Legends
Each season of Apex Legends contains at least one collection event. Last season, the collection event was named the Awakening Event.
Pokemon GO Season of Light: What We Know So Far
Everything we know about Pokemon GO Season of Light
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Where Winds Meet Release Date Information
At the moment, there is no release date available for Where Winds Meet. The only information shared during the announcement was the trailer of the video game. The game is being developed to be available for PC players, and there will be an open beta test.
Apex Legends Community Unhappy With Crappy Laser Sights
One of the biggest scams of Season 14 was the addition of the Laser Sight. Respawn Entertainment essentially nerfed the hipfire of all SMGs in Apex Legends, and then introduced the Laser Sight to try to appease fans. But members of the community quickly figured out that numbers. Every SMG...
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Apex Legends Streamer iitzTimmy Catches Players Getting Boosted
Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy recently caught people boosting in pubs. Boosting has been a common problem in many competitive multiplayer games, but rarely has it been so clearly caught on film. iitzTimmy is a Twitch streamer that's developed a community of over 2.4 million followers. He's known for being a...
Is The Lords of the Fallen Coming Out on the Switch?
Will The Lords of the Fallen come out on the Switch?
How to Start the Aranyaka World Quest Series in Genshin Impact
How to start the Aranyaka World Quest series' first quest "The Children Of Vimara Village" in Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0.
Warzone Season 5 Heroes vs. Villains Community Event: Faction Points, Rewards, End Date
Here's a breakdown of everything players need to know about the Heroes vs. Villains Community Event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
Apex Legends Clip Shows the Game Still Needs a Hit Registration Fix
It's no question that Apex Legends has had issues in the past regarding hit registration. There have been several incidents where players have hit almost every single shot without doing any damage. Fans of the game have gone tired of this problem as it has gone on for a long...
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
Hell is Others Release Date Revealed
New top-down survival horror shooter Hell is Others has been given a release date. Here's what you need to know.
PlayStation Acquires Savage Game Studios, Establishes Mobile Division
Sony opened a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division this week featuring its latest acquisition, Savage Game Studios.
Respawn Working on Apex Legends Badge Overhaul
Respawn Entertainment has been hard at work trying to fix the badge problem ever since the launch of Apex Legends Season 14. Developer Kalyrical posted the initial update five days ago, but developer RobotHavGunz gave more clarity on the situation. Every fix seems to not work when launched on the...
Legend of Runeterra Awakening Release Date
Legends of Runeterra release date is confirmed for Aug. 31.
