FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Man sprayed with bear mace and shot in both legs survives, police arrest suspects
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a weekend shooting. On Sunday, just after 2:30 p.m., deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex in the 9100 Block of Olsen Road. Officials say they received multiple calls...
KATU.com
Beaverton Police pull man from burning car early Monday morning
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police pulled a man out of a burning car early Monday morning. Police say that at 2:30 a.m., Beaverton Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash near the intersection of SW Hocken Avenue and SW Jenkins Road. When officers...
KATU.com
Driver indicted with manslaughter charge after fatal single-vehicle crash
ALOHA, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the yard of a residence in the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Street in Aloha on July 23. Deputies say they found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over and the passenger, identified as Sean Michael...
KATU.com
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs. of marijuana found at illegal grow operation near Dayton
Law enforcement arrested twelve people and found more than 10,000 pounds of marijuana when serving search warrants on two “massive” unlicensed, unpermitted grow operations in Yamhill County on August 22. The investigation into the two properties in rural Dayton, Oregon – one on Southeast Webfoot Road and another...
KATU.com
Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies, likely crashed into tree near Expo Transit Center, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider was found dead Tuesday morning after apparently crashing into a tree in North Portland, police said. Reports of a crash on North Expo Road came in at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the Expo Transit Center. Arriving officers say they found someone dead...
KATU.com
OSP: McMinnville officer shot, killed man who allegedly pointed replica air gun at police
Oregon State Police identified the McMinnville PD officer who shot and killed a man who pointed a realistic-looking air gun at him outside an apartment building last Tuesday afternoon. The incident started shortly after 2 p.m. with reports of a man in a mental health crisis at the apartments on...
KATU.com
Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
KATU.com
Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to an overdose call Sunday night, but when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say just before 11 p.m., officers from North Precinct were dispatched to 15 Northeast Broadway. When medical personnel arrived, they confirmed that...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Him? Man who requires medication goes missing along Washougal River
A family is asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing while on a family vacation along the Washougal River. Blake Strong, 30, of Portland, was reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday (Aug. 26). He was reportedly at a family home along the river.
KATU.com
Man released on bail, then accused in killing of woman
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a local organization bailed out a man accused of violating a domestic violence order, a week later he was charged for brutally murdering the mother of his children, according to police and court documents. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.
KATU.com
Police identify the suspect in Saturday's homicide in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released the name of the adult male involved in Saturday’s homicide in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance. Police say 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been booked into the Multnomah...
KATU.com
Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland's Centennial neighborhood
The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night in the Centennial neighborhood. Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire along Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Stark Street. They arrived to find a man who was later confirmed dead. The man's...
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed when hit by semi-truck on North MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed when he was struck by a driver of a semi-truck Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Marine Drive. Police said the man was trying to cross MLK...
KATU.com
Washington County man sentenced to life in prison for killing mother in 2018
PORTLAND, Ore. — Garth Beams will head to prison for life after a Washington County Judge found him guilty of killing his mother in 2018. Beams was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years on Monday. On Thursday, August 25, Washington Circuit Court...
KATU.com
Corbett Fire asking for donations to replace stolen life jackets
CORBETT, Ore. — A plea from Corbett Fire, someone is taking the life jackets they've placed along the Sandy River and not replacing them. The program is there to ensure people can be out on the water safely. Corbett Fire has issued a call for donations to buy new...
KATU.com
Hillsboro residents concerned by speeding drivers: 'We need them to slow down'
HILLSBORO, Ore. — With several neighbors in the Hillsboro area reaching out with concerns about drivers exceeding the speed limit, KATU reached out to city leaders to see what is being done about the problem. Devin Heard contacted KATU with concerns about speeding on Southeast 32nd Avenue in Hillsboro.
KATU.com
In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant
BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
KATU.com
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
