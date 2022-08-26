ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

KATU.com

Beaverton Police pull man from burning car early Monday morning

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police pulled a man out of a burning car early Monday morning. Police say that at 2:30 a.m., Beaverton Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash near the intersection of SW Hocken Avenue and SW Jenkins Road. When officers...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Driver indicted with manslaughter charge after fatal single-vehicle crash

ALOHA, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the yard of a residence in the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Street in Aloha on July 23. Deputies say they found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over and the passenger, identified as Sean Michael...
ALOHA, OR
KATU.com

Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police investigating homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to an overdose call Sunday night, but when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say just before 11 p.m., officers from North Precinct were dispatched to 15 Northeast Broadway. When medical personnel arrived, they confirmed that...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man released on bail, then accused in killing of woman

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a local organization bailed out a man accused of violating a domestic violence order, a week later he was charged for brutally murdering the mother of his children, according to police and court documents. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify the suspect in Saturday's homicide in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released the name of the adult male involved in Saturday’s homicide in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance. Police say 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been booked into the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland's Centennial neighborhood

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night in the Centennial neighborhood. Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire along Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Stark Street. They arrived to find a man who was later confirmed dead. The man's...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed when hit by semi-truck on North MLK

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed when he was struck by a driver of a semi-truck Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Marine Drive. Police said the man was trying to cross MLK...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Corbett Fire asking for donations to replace stolen life jackets

CORBETT, Ore. — A plea from Corbett Fire, someone is taking the life jackets they've placed along the Sandy River and not replacing them. The program is there to ensure people can be out on the water safely. Corbett Fire has issued a call for donations to buy new...
CORBETT, OR
KATU.com

In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR

