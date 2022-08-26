ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelouisianaweekend.com

2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
houmatimes.com

One Year Later, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Remembers Hurricane Ida

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has experienced its fair share of challenges over the past few years. As all our hotels, restaurants, attractions and events were grappling with the pandemic and navigating the ever-changing path forward, Lafourche Parish was dealt a different kind of blow on August 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida,...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Bolden
Person
Sidney Bechet
NOLA.com

A year after Hurricane Ida, here's where south Louisiana stands with rebuilding

August 29 is a day many in southeast Louisiana would prefer to mentally skip, fast-forwarding through the emotional toll of the anniversary of two devastating hurricanes. This year, it's the first anniversary of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon and caused catastrophic damage in southeast Louisiana as it moved north.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benevolent#Neighbo
NOLA.com

$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit

Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and The Broad Theater will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
ELMWOOD, LA
WWL

August 29 marks 17 years since Katrina and one year since Ida

NEW ORLEANS — August 29, 2005 Hurricane Katrina made landfall then the levees failed flooding the city. August 29, 2021 Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana leaving many displaced from their homes until this day. Monday, both storms will be remembered. "It started raining, the wind picked up, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kenner nun found alive after being kidnapped on mission trip

NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson has always served her community. As a Marianite nun she was a teacher and school principal, before becoming a missionary in West Africa, but on the night of April 4th this year, while on a mission trip armed men kidnapped her. Until tonight, her whereabouts and condition were unknown. Tuesday, a Mariante congregational leader says Sr. Suellen is alive and in US custody.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWL

Clancy: Recall efforts are easy to start, hard to finish

NEW ORLEANS — Starting a recall drive is easy. Sustaining it is … not. That’s the challenge facing organizers of the recall effort against Mayor Cantrell. One thing that could help the recall, however, is a steady stream of bad news out of City Hall. Like new garbage contracts that provide only once-a-week pickups. Or like cops continuing to leave NOPD in droves, and a continued spike in violent crime. Or more recently, like the mayor “upgrading” her travel arrangements to first class and not repaying the city — as required — the thousands of dollars her upgrades cost taxpayers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy