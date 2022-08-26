Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
These treasured New Orleans area sites might disappear. Landmarks Society raises alarm.
Earlier this year, preservationists with the Louisiana Landmarks Society were so alarmed by the deterioration of the 7th Ward jazz landmark Perseverance Hall that they added it to their 2022 list of the nine most endangered sites in the New Orleans area. The nine notorious sites were unveiled Tuesday at...
thelouisianaweekend.com
2022 New Orleans Fall Festivals and Major Events Schedule
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This fall festival season nearly returns to full strength with the most robust lineup of food and music events in New Orleans and the surrounding areas since the pandemic. Big food festivals, like the National Fried Chicken Festival and the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, plan...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Ridiculously Fun Things to Do in New Orleans You’ve Never Heard of
N’awlins is so much more than Mardi Gras! From the Musicians Village in the 9th Ward to ghost tours to spending the day with alligators, there is always something to do in New Orleans. Here are 15 of our favorites:. You are reading: Wild things to do in new...
New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in Africa found safe nearly 5 months later
A New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in West Africa has been found alive after five months of captivity, according to the Archdiocese's Facebook page.
Cantrell Recall Collects Thousands of New Orleans Signatures Over The Weekend
New Orleans residents upset about crime are showing up in droves.
NOLA.com
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
houmatimes.com
One Year Later, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Remembers Hurricane Ida
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has experienced its fair share of challenges over the past few years. As all our hotels, restaurants, attractions and events were grappling with the pandemic and navigating the ever-changing path forward, Lafourche Parish was dealt a different kind of blow on August 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida,...
NOLA.com
A year after Hurricane Ida, here's where south Louisiana stands with rebuilding
August 29 is a day many in southeast Louisiana would prefer to mentally skip, fast-forwarding through the emotional toll of the anniversary of two devastating hurricanes. This year, it's the first anniversary of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon and caused catastrophic damage in southeast Louisiana as it moved north.
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
howafrica.com
The Voodoo Priestess Of New Orleans Who Officiates With The Bible and African Traditions
Her voodoo practice dates back 200 years. Unlike the thematic portrayal of voodoo culture in mud thatch buildings with wooden objects sprinkled with blood and feathers with bottles loosely spread on the floor, the Voodoo Spiritual Temple in New Orleans depicts a flair of modernity in its outlook. A bible...
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell settle lawsuit over yanked job offer
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has settled a lawsuit from Warren Riley, the controversial post-Hurricane Katrina police chief who alleged that she wrongfully yanked a job offer to him in 2018. A little more than three weeks before the case was set to go to trial, U.S. District...
NOLA.com
$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit
Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and The Broad Theater will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
August 29 marks 17 years since Katrina and one year since Ida
NEW ORLEANS — August 29, 2005 Hurricane Katrina made landfall then the levees failed flooding the city. August 29, 2021 Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana leaving many displaced from their homes until this day. Monday, both storms will be remembered. "It started raining, the wind picked up, and...
fox8live.com
Nearly 2,100 sign Mayor Cantrell recall petition Monday in Lakeview, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they’ve reached nearly 3,000 signatures after just three days, with roughly 2,100 registered voters signing the petition Monday night at an event held in Lakeview. The pop-up signing event at the corner of...
Kenner nun found alive after being kidnapped on mission trip
NEW ORLEANS — Sister Suellen Tennyson has always served her community. As a Marianite nun she was a teacher and school principal, before becoming a missionary in West Africa, but on the night of April 4th this year, while on a mission trip armed men kidnapped her. Until tonight, her whereabouts and condition were unknown. Tuesday, a Mariante congregational leader says Sr. Suellen is alive and in US custody.
NOLA.com
New Orleans East residents gather for "call to action" to rid of blight in their neighborhoods
Dozens of New Orleans East residents gathered at the old Pendleton Methodist Hospital Sunday to draw attention to blighted buildings in the neighborhood. The meeting was a “call to action” for the New Orleans East community, according to Anthony Jackson, Jr., who leads Flight Blight NOLA, an organization attempting to rid the city of blighted buildings.
NOLA.com
In one New Orleans family, two life sentences. Here's how the system got both wrong.
Earline Brooks Colbert made the humdrum 2½-hour drive from New Orleans to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola once a month, every month, for more than 45 years. At first, Brooks Colbert journeyed to see her brother, Elvis Brooks, who was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery after a deadly 1977 melee.
Clancy: Recall efforts are easy to start, hard to finish
NEW ORLEANS — Starting a recall drive is easy. Sustaining it is … not. That’s the challenge facing organizers of the recall effort against Mayor Cantrell. One thing that could help the recall, however, is a steady stream of bad news out of City Hall. Like new garbage contracts that provide only once-a-week pickups. Or like cops continuing to leave NOPD in droves, and a continued spike in violent crime. Or more recently, like the mayor “upgrading” her travel arrangements to first class and not repaying the city — as required — the thousands of dollars her upgrades cost taxpayers.
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Edward Buckles, Jr. was just 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and changed his home forever. His new documentary is his attempt to unpack the trauma of that childhood experience.
