Emma Raducanu's US Open title defense has been one of the most keenly anticipated subplots in tennis for much of the past year, and the 19-year-old would have hoped for a friendlier draw than the one she's been given. Alizé Cornet is one of the highest ranking non-seeded players at Flushing Meadows, and the French veteran has a history of turfing out the big guns. Read on as we explain how to watch a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

TENNIS ・ 23 HOURS AGO