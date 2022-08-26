ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

How to watch The Patient online: stream the new thriller starring Steve Carell where you are

Therapy can be a tricky…especially if you’re a therapist that’s been kidnapped by a homicidal patient. That’s the gist of this psychological drama from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – best known for producing The Americans – a morally-knotty thriller that delivers two career-best performances. Our guide below explains how to watch The Patient online, and for $13.99 a month with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle. (opens in new tab)
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Raducanu vs Cornet live stream: how to watch US Open online from anywhere

Emma Raducanu's US Open title defense has been one of the most keenly anticipated subplots in tennis for much of the past year, and the 19-year-old would have hoped for a friendlier draw than the one she's been given. Alizé Cornet is one of the highest ranking non-seeded players at Flushing Meadows, and the French veteran has a history of turfing out the big guns. Read on as we explain how to watch a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.
TENNIS
TechRadar

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online and stream the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

Finally, we’re back in Westeros for the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones. And anyone who tuned in for House of the Dragon’s premiere – a record-breaking 10 million of you, apparently – will know that it hits all the right notes as cunning, power-mad characters circle the Iron Throne. Below we explain how to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online from anywhere now.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Vizio M-Series QX (M65QXM) review

Vizio's new M-Series QX TVs strike a sweet spot between performance and price, and they’re packed with many of the features that both gamers and discerning movie fans will appreciate. Audio is not a strong point – you’ll want to consider upgrading to a soundbar – and the smart TV interface could use some improvement, but anyone looking for a very good all-around TV at a good price will be impressed.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Dark Pictures Anthology wants to see what your insides look like in this upcoming ode to the slasher genre

Supermassive Games' upcoming title The Devil In Me is landing in November, and it's going to be a bloody good time according to director Tom Heaton. Following the success of Man Of Medan and other interactive horror games on Supermassive's roster, Gamescom 2022 was the perfect opportunity for The Devil In Me to make its trailer debut in all its visceral gory.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Oppo teams up with Spotify for more customised music experience

ColorOS 13, Oppo's new interface based on Android 13, is being rolled out since mid August. It is fluid to use and looks good. And it integrates with popular audio streaming platform Spotify and allows you to add some custom widgets to it that can be accessed quickly from your home screen.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Netflix axes Resident Evil as Dead By Daylight: Project W gets a release date

In the wake of a tepid response, Netflix decided to can their TV show adaptation of Resident Evil on Friday - and many have breathed a sigh of relief. The series garnered a rating of 3.9 on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), reflecting the largely negative response of many diehard fans of the Resident Evil Capcom game franchise, which made its PlayStation debut back in 1996.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

These Vive VR headset deals look even better after Oculus Quest 2 price hike

Do you want to try VR but don’t want to break the bank? Then Vive’s VR headset sale could be exactly what you need. With Meta hiking the price of its Oculus Quest 2 headset, and Sony increasing the price of the PS5 (the console you’ll need in order to use Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR 2 headset), VR is more expensive than it has been for a while.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series launched in India in 3 size variants

Xiaomi India today launched a new line of TVs, 'Smart TV X Series', which come with 4K resolution, and the series consists of three smart TVs with different screen sizes. The TVs are powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology for an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience. They feature 30W speaker, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X technology that provide theatre quality sound experience at home.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Soulslikes storm Gamescom as Lies Of P wins 3 awards, but no sign of Elden Ring DLC yet

Despite its February release, Elden Ring's popularity seems to have influenced some of the big takeaways from Gamescom 2022 as Lies Of P receives 3 massive awards. The upcoming Soulslike title impressed crowds with its unique gameplay and dark, mysterious atmosphere, netting Neowiz Games the awards for Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game, Best Action Adventure Game, and Best Role Playing Game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Another iPhone 14 leak shows purple reigns this year

We already suspected that the new Apple iPhone 14 might launch in a purple hue, thanks to earlier leaks. Now a leak on the Chinese site Weibo pictures what seems to be the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro in an all-new purple that hints at deeper attention to material design. The...
CELL PHONES

