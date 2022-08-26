Read full article on original website
How to watch The Patient online: stream the new thriller starring Steve Carell where you are
Therapy can be a tricky…especially if you’re a therapist that’s been kidnapped by a homicidal patient. That’s the gist of this psychological drama from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – best known for producing The Americans – a morally-knotty thriller that delivers two career-best performances. Our guide below explains how to watch The Patient online, and for $13.99 a month with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle. (opens in new tab)
What time is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 released on Disney Plus?
When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 being released? We suspect you've asked yourself that question for a few days now. Luckily for you, we're here to provide you with an answer. Below, we'll explain when She-Hulk episode 3 will smash its way onto Disney Plus. Additionally, we'll run...
Raducanu vs Cornet live stream: how to watch US Open online from anywhere
Emma Raducanu's US Open title defense has been one of the most keenly anticipated subplots in tennis for much of the past year, and the 19-year-old would have hoped for a friendlier draw than the one she's been given. Alizé Cornet is one of the highest ranking non-seeded players at Flushing Meadows, and the French veteran has a history of turfing out the big guns. Read on as we explain how to watch a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.
How to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online and stream the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere
Finally, we’re back in Westeros for the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones. And anyone who tuned in for House of the Dragon’s premiere – a record-breaking 10 million of you, apparently – will know that it hits all the right notes as cunning, power-mad characters circle the Iron Throne. Below we explain how to watch House of the Dragon episode 2 online from anywhere now.
What time are The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 released on Prime Video?
It's almost time to go on another Middle-earth adventure. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally launches on Prime Video this week, and we're sure you're as excited as we are for its arrival. If you're among The Lord of the Rings' global fanbase that's been waiting...
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
Binged Virgin River already? Here are 5 powerful dramas while you wait for season 5
When most people think of Netflix dramas, their minds go to big, splashy sci-fi spectaculars like Stranger Things or lavish romps like Bridgerton, but one of the streamer's steadiest and most popular shows is Virgin River. The show's fourth season, which was released in the middle of July, did almost...
Vizio M-Series QX (M65QXM) review
Vizio's new M-Series QX TVs strike a sweet spot between performance and price, and they’re packed with many of the features that both gamers and discerning movie fans will appreciate. Audio is not a strong point – you’ll want to consider upgrading to a soundbar – and the smart TV interface could use some improvement, but anyone looking for a very good all-around TV at a good price will be impressed.
The Dark Pictures Anthology wants to see what your insides look like in this upcoming ode to the slasher genre
Supermassive Games' upcoming title The Devil In Me is landing in November, and it's going to be a bloody good time according to director Tom Heaton. Following the success of Man Of Medan and other interactive horror games on Supermassive's roster, Gamescom 2022 was the perfect opportunity for The Devil In Me to make its trailer debut in all its visceral gory.
Oppo teams up with Spotify for more customised music experience
ColorOS 13, Oppo's new interface based on Android 13, is being rolled out since mid August. It is fluid to use and looks good. And it integrates with popular audio streaming platform Spotify and allows you to add some custom widgets to it that can be accessed quickly from your home screen.
Netflix axes Resident Evil as Dead By Daylight: Project W gets a release date
In the wake of a tepid response, Netflix decided to can their TV show adaptation of Resident Evil on Friday - and many have breathed a sigh of relief. The series garnered a rating of 3.9 on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), reflecting the largely negative response of many diehard fans of the Resident Evil Capcom game franchise, which made its PlayStation debut back in 1996.
These Vive VR headset deals look even better after Oculus Quest 2 price hike
Do you want to try VR but don’t want to break the bank? Then Vive’s VR headset sale could be exactly what you need. With Meta hiking the price of its Oculus Quest 2 headset, and Sony increasing the price of the PS5 (the console you’ll need in order to use Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR 2 headset), VR is more expensive than it has been for a while.
Xiaomi Smart TV X Series launched in India in 3 size variants
Xiaomi India today launched a new line of TVs, 'Smart TV X Series', which come with 4K resolution, and the series consists of three smart TVs with different screen sizes. The TVs are powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology for an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience. They feature 30W speaker, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and DTS:Virtual X technology that provide theatre quality sound experience at home.
Soulslikes storm Gamescom as Lies Of P wins 3 awards, but no sign of Elden Ring DLC yet
Despite its February release, Elden Ring's popularity seems to have influenced some of the big takeaways from Gamescom 2022 as Lies Of P receives 3 massive awards. The upcoming Soulslike title impressed crowds with its unique gameplay and dark, mysterious atmosphere, netting Neowiz Games the awards for Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game, Best Action Adventure Game, and Best Role Playing Game.
Wyrdsong seeks creative input as the mysterious underdog of Gamescom 2022 warns that "there is no such thing as a reliable narrator"
A title that may have slipped beneath many a radar at Gamescom 2022 is Wyrdsong, a historical fantasy set against the backdrop of medieval Portugal. The newly-formed studio behind the game, Something Wicked, comprises many of the great minds who brought us the likes of Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls.
Another iPhone 14 leak shows purple reigns this year
We already suspected that the new Apple iPhone 14 might launch in a purple hue, thanks to earlier leaks. Now a leak on the Chinese site Weibo pictures what seems to be the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro in an all-new purple that hints at deeper attention to material design. The...
