Bomb squad called to Lenox Square parking lot, Atlanta Police say
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Police's bomb squad unit is at Lenox Square. Authorities were called to the mall parking lot in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suitcase that was left unattended, Atlanta Police Department officials said. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the scene by True Food Kitchen along Peachtree...
GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Phase 2: 'Pedestrian scramble' extended at rainbow crosswalks in Midtown
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is from previous reporting. Atlanta has decided to extend its "pedestrian scramble" at the rainbow crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont Avenue, as part of its Midtown Connection Plan. The city said that phase 2 would span from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12....
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
Mother of 7-year-old girl shot at family gathering in Atlanta charged, denied bond
ATLANTA — The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old girl's weekend death has been identified as the child's mother by Atlanta Police. She was denied bond during a court appearance on Monday. Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission...
Why dangerous guardrails banned from Georgia highways are still on local roads | 11Alive News Investigates
MILTON, Ga. — Blunt-end guardrails are dangerous. We've known that for decades. But, they are still on Georgia roads, and if you hit one, it could pierce through your car. Taylor Brock knows all too well. "In my left foot, I have two screws. My right foot I have...
Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
Atlanta Daily World
Black Man Awarded $100 Million After Atlanta Police Left Him Paralyzed
A Black man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer left him paralyzed. On July 10, 2018, Jerry Blasingame, 66, was panhandling near the on-ramp of I-20 on the west side of the Atlanta when he was approached by officer J. Grubbs.
3 People Injured After A Four Vehicle Crash On I-285 (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash on I-285 in Dunwoody that injured three people. An investigation by police revealed that one vehicle went around another that was stopped in traffic, resulting in an initial accident involving three vehicles.
'He is irreplaceable and will be missed' | APD mourns loss of patrol horse Hercules
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved patrol horse. APD said Hercules, 18, passed away Friday after being rushed to Athens for emergency surgery. Hercules, a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross, served on APD's Mounted Patrol Unit for 16 years. APD described Hercules as a "half...
Lithonia Police mourn loss of K-9 officer found shot
ATLANTA — The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officer Perro had gone missing since Sunday, according to the department. They said that his handler went to check in on him around 2:30 p.m. that day when he noticed Perro had broken through the fence.
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta woman charged with forging documents for insurance fraud, officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia law enforcement agents have charged a Marietta woman with insurance fraud and forgery for her attempt to allegedly steal thousands of dollars in insurance payouts. According to the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, between April 5, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2021, 35-year-old Merilyn...
‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon. It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in DeKalb County. The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
