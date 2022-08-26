ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Bomb squad called to Lenox Square parking lot, Atlanta Police say

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Police's bomb squad unit is at Lenox Square. Authorities were called to the mall parking lot in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suitcase that was left unattended, Atlanta Police Department officials said. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the scene by True Food Kitchen along Peachtree...
11Alive

GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. 11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles. It's unclear at this time...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46

Man shot and killed at Cobb County apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was killed at the District at Vinings Apartments in Cobb County early Sunday morning. Cobb County police officers were sent to the 1400 building in the complex just before 4 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene. The killer is still at large.
11Alive

Lithonia Police mourn loss of K-9 officer found shot

ATLANTA — The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officer Perro had gone missing since Sunday, according to the department. They said that his handler went to check in on him around 2:30 p.m. that day when he noticed Perro had broken through the fence.
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
11Alive

Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
