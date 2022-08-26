ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
MONROE, LA
postsouth.com

Lawsuit seeks to block move of underaged convicts to Angola

Area officials voiced opposition over a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed to block the transfer of underage offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. The state’s plan “would follow a chain of systematic failures caused by adults within the state Office...
ANGOLA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
postsouth.com

DOTD: Sunshine Bridge opens ahead of schedule following repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the Sunshine Bridge on Hwy. 70 in St. James Parish has reopened ahead of schedule on Aug. 27, following repairs to a cracked structural member. According to a news release, the bridge was originally scheduled to be closed for both days...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Consumer Prices#Louisianans#Bls
KSLA

Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
LULING, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WAPT

Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
LOCKPORT, LA
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy