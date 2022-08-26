Read full article on original website
Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
Low pay, safety concerns, gender gap fuel low interest in becoming a teacher in Louisiana
Low pay is among the most commonly cited factors driving Louisiana's teacher shortage. An LSU researcher says other factors driving the shortage include workplace stress, safety issues stemming from school shootings, and public health concerns. “The root cause is education is not particularly valued as it is in other countries,”...
Judge pauses lawsuit against D.R. Horton that claims house can't withstand humidity
A Baton Rouge judge has paused a lawsuit that alleges a Youngsville couple's D.R. Horton home was built improperly to wait for an appeals court to decide whether the lawsuit should instead head to an arbitrator. The ruling, which puts a halt on things like discovery and depositions, came as...
Lawsuit seeks to block move of underaged convicts to Angola
Area officials voiced opposition over a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed to block the transfer of underage offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. The state’s plan “would follow a chain of systematic failures caused by adults within the state Office...
State auditor: Mississippi could save $350,000 but shutting down little used cell phones
Auditor Shad White said Mississippi could save about $350,000 if use of state-issued cell phones were monitored more closely. How? Turn ‘em off, or at least shut off those showing little to no use. The report said that 30 percent of the more than 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had...
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
PHOTOS: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
DOTD: Sunshine Bridge opens ahead of schedule following repairs
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the Sunshine Bridge on Hwy. 70 in St. James Parish has reopened ahead of schedule on Aug. 27, following repairs to a cracked structural member. According to a news release, the bridge was originally scheduled to be closed for both days...
State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to flooding
If predictions are correct the Pearl River will crest late Sunday or by Monday. Water could flow into people's homes and businesses.
Louisiana Soul Food Festival starts Friday
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Plain Dealing residents say water is...
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy charged with simple battery, malfeasance in office
A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish. Joe Chaney, chief of operations for the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Last Stop Money Mart in Greensburg. Chaney...
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
