kfgo.com
Record Enrollment Reported For Moorhead Area Public Schools
MOORHEAD – Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment to start the new school year. There are 7,427 students in grades K-12. That is 91 more students than the first day of school in 2021. The largest class in the district is 7th grade with 626 students....
kfgo.com
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
kfgo.com
Fargo man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Fargo man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County on Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is already serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.
kfgo.com
Driver escaped injury when truck flips on I-94 near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A close call for a pickup driver after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 near Valley City Sunday morning. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling with the cruise control on, the...
kfgo.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life threatening injuries after Fargo crash
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police responded to a serious motorcycle crash last night. It happened just after 9:30pm at the intersection of 42nd St. S. and 9th Ave. S. when a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was transferred by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
kfgo.com
Fargo Police ask for help in locating dangerous suspect
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are asking for assistance in locating 31-year-old Robin Heinonen. He’s wanted in a terrorizing incident and is considered armed and dangerous. Heinonen is a Native American about 5′10″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The man is also known to wear glasses...
