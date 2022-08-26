Read full article on original website
Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly pointing gun at driver, authorities say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers […]
KTBS
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help on a cold case that started over three decades ago. According to OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield, Robert Fulton “Bob” Browning walked off from his Ouachita Parish home on Nov. 27, 1989, after an argument there.
14-year-old arrested after high-speed chase with West Monroe Police; 2 other suspects on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 28, 2022, West Monroe Police patrolled South 2nd Street and Linderman Avenue after receiving a couple of calls stating that a gray four-door car in the area was there to “retaliate” against an unknown incident in Monroe, La. As officers patrolled the area, the West Monroe Police […]
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
KNOE TV8
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28. Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.
MISSING TEEN: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old runaway
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and carrying a bag of clothing at the time. Thomas is described as a Black female, standing five foot and seven inches, and […]
West Monroe tire shop owner charged with several drug and gun offenses, agents say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 29, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit secured arrest and search warrants for 48-year-old Tam Van Dang’s residence located on the 100 block of Fannin Road in West Monroe, La. and his business Discount Used Tire located on the […]
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police. Red River Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 28, 2022, that on August 27, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. Deputies from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in the incident.
KNOE TV8
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
SILVER ALERT: Louisiana State Police need help locating a Monroe woman
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On behalf of the Monroe Police Department, Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. The last time she was seen was at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, with her family at 1600 S. 5th Street in Monroe. There is no information regarding her last destination. Brohow-Sherman is […]
MISSING PERSON: Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Winn Parish man
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after Winn Parish transported him to Caldwell Parish on Friday, August 26, 2022. Barrow is described as a black male […]
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly stalking ex-wife, sending photos of serial killers to her
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Monticello Drive in Monroe, La. in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to deputies, the victim advised authorities that a Black male cut the power to the victim’s residence and was currently in the backyard. The victim stated […]
Monroe Police arrest 2 Carroll Junior High and Carroll High School students for bringing guns to campus
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, at approximately 8:30 AM, on August 29, 2022, a school resource officer for Carroll High School received information that a student was on campus with a handgun. Shortly after the information was received, the school resource officer located the […]
KNOE TV8
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Louisiana Living: Ouachita Parish Public Library
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clair Calhoun Roane with the Ouachita Parish Public Library joins Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living to talk about library card sign up month during the month of September. Watch the clip above to learn how you can get your library card. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
Ruston man allegedly shoots girlfriend and leaves her at the emergency room; arrested
Ruston man was arrested for shooting his girlfriend in the head and then leaving her in front of an emergency room.
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
West Monroe man and 17-year-old juvenile arrested for recent home burglary, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, […]
