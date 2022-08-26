MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

