Ruston, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly pointing gun at driver, authorities say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police

Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting After 69 Year-Old Was Shot and Killed by Police. Red River Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 28, 2022, that on August 27, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. Deputies from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in the incident.
KNOE TV8

Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

SILVER ALERT: Louisiana State Police need help locating a Monroe woman

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On behalf of the Monroe Police Department, Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. The last time she was seen was at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, with her family at 1600 S. 5th Street in Monroe. There is no information regarding her last destination. Brohow-Sherman is […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest 2 Carroll Junior High and Carroll High School students for bringing guns to campus

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, at approximately 8:30 AM, on August 29, 2022, a school resource officer for Carroll High School received information that a student was on campus with a handgun. Shortly after the information was received, the school resource officer located the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Ouachita Parish Public Library

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clair Calhoun Roane with the Ouachita Parish Public Library joins Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living to talk about library card sign up month during the month of September. Watch the clip above to learn how you can get your library card. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
MONROE, LA

