THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township will hold the National Night Out Community Safety Expo on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. at Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77381. This free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and is an excellent event for all ages.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO