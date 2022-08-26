Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Fishing conditions strong in KOTA Territory
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Anglers are having success around KOTA Territory this summer. Jeremy Kientz from South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has some helpful tips that can help you reel in a Big Ol’ Fish!!!
kotatv.com
Rapid City Council adds funds to proposed 2023 budget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After debate and amendments from city council members Monday night, $230,000 are being added to Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed budget for 2023. The council voted to add $200,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department to combat continued vandalism. Those funds will come from sales...
kotatv.com
HOPE Center gets $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank’s Believe campaign
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The HOPE Center received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank as part of their inaugural Believe in Local grant campaign on Aug. 25. The money will be dedicated toward funding the nonprofit’s drop-in day center that offers services to those living in poverty and without homes.
kotatv.com
‘Show them that we do care’ in neighborhoods affected by recent violence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent violence in Rapid City left many communities stunned. Rapid City Police Department’s community engagement division has been hard at work to keep people bonded together. Earlier this month, a fatal shooting on Surfwood Drive began the line of recent violence, and since there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
kotatv.com
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City inmate, Samuel Ross, has been placed in escape status after failing to return to his workplace, according to the Department of Corrections. Ross, 31, left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release on Aug. 27. Authorities say...
kotatv.com
Warm and dry to start the work week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will be sunny, warm, and dry to start off the work week. Monday we will see gusty conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday temperatures will continue to increase into the upper 80s. We will look to reach into the 90s on Wednesday. Thursday we will be in the low to mid 90s as we reach our final days of August.
kotatv.com
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park. According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Kool Deadwood Nites in Deadwood wrapped up Sunday and some lucky people walked away with special awards. For the first time ever one car owner left Deadwood with “the cutest car” award. Leonard Jennings of Wyoming won the first-of-its-kind award, for his 1956 BMW...
kotatv.com
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue down 14% from 2021; still over $1 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vendors at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in $1.54 million in taxes. That total was down 14% compared to last year’s numbers. In addition, there were 10% fewer temporary vendors attending the rally compared to 2021. This year’s Sturgis Rally had a...
kotatv.com
Sunny, Dry and Getting Hotter this Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be quiet, weather-wise with sunny days, clear nights and progressively hotter temperatures. This happening as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the western 2/3rds of the country. Highs will be well into the 90s later this week, which will be up to 15 degrees above average.
kotatv.com
Mustangs ‘stampede’ to Sturgis for annual rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Riders is at it again; the Sturgis Mustang Rally starts Tuesday, and soon those “Pony” cars will be driving around the Black Hills. The annual event every Labor Day weekend has grown over the years, and now people bring their flashy cars from all over the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Joel Darling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 40 inch Northern Pike caught by Joel Darling. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Sheridan Cooks - How Jimmy Legerski Makes his Famous Polish Sausage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everything Jimmy Legerski makes at Legerski sausage is excellent. It’s all due to tradition and process. See how Jimmy makes his regionally famous Polish Sausage on this edition of Sheridan Cooks!
kotatv.com
Heating up through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies likely overnight with temperatures in the 50s for many. Warmer weather builds Tuesday as highs will range from the 80s to the 90s with sunny skies. Temperatures will be near or in the 90s for much of the area Wednesday and Thursday with continued sunshine.
kotatv.com
Deadwood’s gaming numbers are down for July
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Tourists from all over the country flock to Deadwood to enjoy the entertainment in the historic town. In 2021, tourism in the northern hills spiked, but recent reports show some of those numbers are dwindling. July tourism was slightly down compared to last year’s numbers. This...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman. James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape. He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021. Today, his...
kotatv.com
Discovery Ride, the icing on the cake at Strider Fest
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites. Thunderstorms for this evening. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
SD Mines football team gears up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After finishing last season with a 6-5 record the South Dakota Mines football team is determined to build on that success this season. The Hardrockers open things up Thursday when the play at Missouri S&T.
Comments / 0