Rapid City, SD

Fishing conditions strong in KOTA Territory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Anglers are having success around KOTA Territory this summer. Jeremy Kientz from South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has some helpful tips that can help you reel in a Big Ol’ Fish!!!
Rapid City Council adds funds to proposed 2023 budget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After debate and amendments from city council members Monday night, $230,000 are being added to Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed budget for 2023. The council voted to add $200,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department to combat continued vandalism. Those funds will come from sales...
Names released in Custer County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City inmate, Samuel Ross, has been placed in escape status after failing to return to his workplace, according to the Department of Corrections. Ross, 31, left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release on Aug. 27. Authorities say...
Warm and dry to start the work week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will be sunny, warm, and dry to start off the work week. Monday we will see gusty conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Tuesday temperatures will continue to increase into the upper 80s. We will look to reach into the 90s on Wednesday. Thursday we will be in the low to mid 90s as we reach our final days of August.
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park. According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the...
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue down 14% from 2021; still over $1 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vendors at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought in $1.54 million in taxes. That total was down 14% compared to last year’s numbers. In addition, there were 10% fewer temporary vendors attending the rally compared to 2021. This year’s Sturgis Rally had a...
Sunny, Dry and Getting Hotter this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be quiet, weather-wise with sunny days, clear nights and progressively hotter temperatures. This happening as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the western 2/3rds of the country. Highs will be well into the 90s later this week, which will be up to 15 degrees above average.
Mustangs ‘stampede’ to Sturgis for annual rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Riders is at it again; the Sturgis Mustang Rally starts Tuesday, and soon those “Pony” cars will be driving around the Black Hills. The annual event every Labor Day weekend has grown over the years, and now people bring their flashy cars from all over the county.
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
Big Ol’ Fish-Joel Darling

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 40 inch Northern Pike caught by Joel Darling. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
Heating up through the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies likely overnight with temperatures in the 50s for many. Warmer weather builds Tuesday as highs will range from the 80s to the 90s with sunny skies. Temperatures will be near or in the 90s for much of the area Wednesday and Thursday with continued sunshine.
Deadwood’s gaming numbers are down for July

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Tourists from all over the country flock to Deadwood to enjoy the entertainment in the historic town. In 2021, tourism in the northern hills spiked, but recent reports show some of those numbers are dwindling. July tourism was slightly down compared to last year’s numbers. This...
Rapid City man charged with rape, murder appears in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Court proceedings continue for the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman. James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder and second-degree rape. He had allegedly raped and slit the throat of Reta McGovern in February of 2021. Today, his...
SD Mines football team gears up for season opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -After finishing last season with a 6-5 record the South Dakota Mines football team is determined to build on that success this season. The Hardrockers open things up Thursday when the play at Missouri S&T.
