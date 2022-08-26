ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
4d ago

This writer missed the whole point. It is not just inflation, illegals, high crime, high gas and food. This uptick for democrats has to do with one issue—-abortion. But abortion does t pay the bills, it won’t reduce inflation or stop illegals. The big problem that these poll people are not seeing is the climate of the country. Regular people, those who vote all the time, those who are silent and are not out protesting, are what these people who write these articles on how the democrats are coming back need to address. The sentiment of the country, in all 50 states is bad. They are seeing no positive outlook. They are depressed and have no hope. That is the elephant in the room. And come November, those people will vote to change the climate of the country. Because that is what usually turns the country around. This writer can predict how democrats are rallying, but he is not seeing the entire picture. What about the Independents who are the largest voting bloc?

Reply
25
Lynn David Coffey
4d ago

Hope people are not so ignorant to keep Democrats in control. We've seen Biden administration disaster with help of Congress

Reply(1)
35
Dave Lussier
4d ago

another liberal propaganda article!

Reply(2)
31
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Mic

This poll perfectly captures the Republican Party’s Trump problem

It’s never been all that hard to characterize former President Donald Trump as sitting at the top of a vast conservative cult of personality — one that’s traded right-wing policy goals and even party affiliation for the more nebulous satisfaction of fascistic, strong-man beatification. But what does that actually mean, in terms of cold, hard data? Look no further than a new poll that shows the degree to which Trump has supplanted the GOP itself as the focal point for nearly half of all Republicans.
POTUS

