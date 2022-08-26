ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Man convicted for attempted robbery previously robbed SLO Bank of America

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9cP3_0hVh1rRZ00

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 47-year-old man received his second conviction for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles in 2021 by a San Luis Obispo court, violating California's Three Strikes Law.

Andrew William Gilbertson entered the Chase bank in Paso Robles in September 2021 attempting to exchange damaged money. Upon being told that was prohibited, Gilbertson passed a note demanding money and threatened the teller by showing a gun.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Gilbertson had previously been convicted for bank robbery of a Bank of America in San Luis Obispo in 2015 and then convicted again for arson in 2021.

Gilbertson remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail awaiting a maximum sentence of 35 years to life in prison due to his previous convictions. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

For more information, contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805-781-5819 .

The post Man convicted for attempted robbery previously robbed SLO Bank of America appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28

On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Helios Dayspring checks into prison

San Luis Obispo County marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota (FCI Mendota) last week to begin a 22 month sentence for bribery and tax fraud. Dayspring admitted to paying bribes to then-San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested for burglary in Atascadero

Suspect reportedly forced entry into two businesses in overnight hours. – On Saturday at approximately 2:34 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department was dispatched to a burglary alarm to a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses. While investigating,...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
California State
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Man injures himself burglarizing two Atascadero businesses, busted

Atascadero police arrested a man suspected of breaking into two businesses early Saturday morning, and then leaving a trail of blood. Shortly before 3 a.m., an alarm alerted officers to a burglary at a business in the 5800 block of Traffic Way. Officers arrived to find someone had forced their way into two businesses. The suspect did not take any cash.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande police search for stabbing suspects

Police are searching for two suspects who were allegedly involved in a stabbing on Saturday afternoon near the Arroyo Grande Farmers Market in the Village. Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a man stabbed a victim in the 100 block of East Branch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
The Atascadero News

APD Investigate Attempted Burglary on Traffic Way

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police were dispatched to the 5800 block of Traffic Way for a burglary on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses. While investigating, the officers determined the suspect had been injured as a result of...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Slo#Sentencing#Slo Bank Of America#Chase Bank
Paso Robles Daily News

One arrested, eight cited at DUI checkpoint

– One person was arrested for driving under the influence and eight people were cited for driving without a license during the Paso Robles Police Department‘s DUI checkpoint on Saturday. The checkpoint was held in the 900 block of Creston Road from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Checkpoint locations...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested for robbery, battery resulting in great bodily injury

Victim reportedly struck with unknown object, robbed in Atascadero. – Today at approximately 1:22 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department was notified by Twin Cities Community Hospital of a patient in their care with substantial injuries who stated he was assaulted in the City of Atascadero. Officers responded to the hospital and obtained a statement from the victim, who stated that an unknown suspect approached him while he was seated on a bench at Stadium Park and struck him with an unknown object, causing great bodily harm. The victim also reported that the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and other personal items before fleeing the scene. The victim was able to provide a physical description of the suspect and the clothing the suspect was wearing.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:14— Brandon Christopher...
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
crimevoice.com

Arrest Made for Narcotics and Possession of Stolen Property

Originally Published By: The City of San Luis Obispo Webpage:. “On August 8, 2022, at approximately 7:00 am, an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a California Vehicle Code Violation. During the stop, the man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest and identified him as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande. The officer confirmed that Johnson had three felony warrants and also confirmed that the bicycle he was riding was stolen during a residential burglary in San Luis Obispo on July 25, 2022. During a search of Johnson, officers found a collapsible baton or “billy club” in his possession and an ID card that was not his own.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy