The Line SF announces four dining experiences

With the grand opening of LINE Hotels San Francisco next month, the hotel chain announced the opening of four distinct dining and drinking spaces.

These unique epicurean experiences include Tenderheart — an all-day dining experience complementing the lively Tenderloin neighborhood and celebrating Northern Californian cuisine, Rise Over Run — a rooftop bar and restaurant solarium, Dark Bar — an interpretation of the classic hotel lobby bar with unique cocktails and snacks, and Alfred Coffee — a popular Los Angeles based coffee shop.

San Francisco marks The Line’s fourth location in the country after Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington DC. The Line SF will open at 950 Market Street , at the intersection of SoMa, Tenderloin, and Union Square.

“San Francisco has always been a dream location for the LINE brand,” said Gabriel Ratner, Managing Director for the hotel group in a press release. “The city lives and breathes community and discovery to its core; we can’t think of any better place to embrace locale than the wildly eclectic, historically rich, and uniquely diverse San Francisco.”

The new restaurants will be headed by award-winning chefs including Joe Hou at Tenderheart and Rise Over Run, and Danny Louie who will spearhead beverages.

The idea is to propel San Francisco’s dining scene to new heights while celebrating the playful spirit of the city. The hotel is expected to open up in early fall this year.

Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .