Arlington, TX

'You're a Fraud!': Jerry Jones, Stephen A. Smith Do Battle at Cowboys HQ

By Geoff Magliochetti
 5 days ago

The Cowboys owner faced off against one of the franchise's most renowned villains.

The countless one-on-one at Dallas Cowboys training camp had perhaps one of the most unlikely participants on Thursday: owner Jerry Jones.

No helmets and pads were necessary for this matchup, however, as Jones instead engaged in verbal warfare with noted Cowboys critic (and fake-hater) Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN host and analyst descended upon Frisco on Thursday as he and "First Take" cohorts, which included analyst and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, took in activities at The Star, bringing his trademark style of smash-mouth showmanship with him.

Fortunately for Cowboys fans, Jones was not only willing to play along with Smith's schtick but fought back as well.

"Deep down you're a fraud, you're a real Cowboy fan!" Jones declares with a smile, much to the amusement of co-host Molly Qerim and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, the latter seated next to Jones. He does clarify that Smith is a "good fraud," even as the analyst blames Cowboys fans' chatter on their frequent postseason misfortune. Jones,

"We're in the hot sun, we're having a walk-through today, and we've got thousands of fans out here ... and I know they're not out here to see Stephen A!"

Earlier in the program, Jones turned to relative kidnapping, granting Smith a helicoptered entrance but only willing to set the craft down if he promised to "recant" his numerous barbs directed toward the Cowboys over the new century. Smith, perhaps for his own "safety," even praised Jones' roster and facility formation when the main segment of the show started in front of The Star.

Any goodwill he built, even while he was clad in a navy CeeDee Lamb jersey, was lost when he disclosed his true grudge with the Cowboys lied with their fanbase, a good portion of which was represented behind the First Take set.

To his credit, Smith shows no fear in facing the Dallas crowds: facing Jones, Irvin, and a mob of upset members of Cowboys Nation, Smith predicts that Dallas will start "no better" than 3-3 over an opening six-game stretch that features four teams from January's playoffs. He does have the Cowboys reaching the NFC playoffs as the extra wild card, before going "another year without winning a damn playoff game!"

This isn't the first time Jones has sought revenge against Smith: the owner/general manager dove into filmmaking upon the NFL's schedule release, "conning" him into making the Cowboys his preseason Super Bowl favorite in a video released by the team.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Dallas, TX
