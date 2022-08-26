ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

Join the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help reduce food shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Loyal Service Project will support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank by offering volunteer opportunities for organizations and employees to help reduce food shortage. Due to rising inflation and low inventories, lack of food has reportedly increased. One in five children in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Tropical Atlantic getting busy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We will continue to monitor the tropics as we approach peak hurricane season in the Atlantic. We currently have four areas of concern in the basin. All but one has a low chance of development, with one now at a medium chance in the next five days in the Central Atlantic. At this time, Louisiana does not appear to be in the line of fire by any of these, but we’ll keep an eye on it.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

