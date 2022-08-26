ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

UofL Health surgeons first in Ky. to perform brain tumor procedure using new radiation tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain tumor surgery using new radiation technology. GammaTile Therapy is a new FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy, designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue, according to the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest. All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!. KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy